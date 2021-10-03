CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iowa State

Iowa man arrested after leading authorities on vehicle pursuit

Davenport Journal
Davenport Journal
 6 days ago
Scott County, IOWA – According to the Bettendorf Police Department, his name is Justin Pries and he faces felony charges of first-degree theft; eluding – injury, OWI, drugs or participating in a felony; and operating while under the influence – third offense.

This incident occurred right after 2 p.m. Friday.

Authorities say the 32-year-old suspect stole merchandise from Burlington Coat Factory and took off in a Dodge Ram truck.

The suspect then led the police on a vehicle pursuit, but was quickly arrested.

He told officers that the vehicle was stolen and admitted to smoking marijuana before he drove.

This is a developing story and it will be updated as new information become available.

