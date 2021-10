Jay Cutler is seeing someone new. Not even a year after he was rumored to be dating Southern Charm‘s Madison LeCroy, Jay’s now attached to actress and country music singer Jana Kramer. The duo have been spotted together a couple times, and things seem to be heating up as sources told US Weekly they “acted like a couple” during their night out at the VIP opening of The Supper Club at The Twelve Thirty Club on September 22 in Nashville, Tennessee. Not to mention, there are some surprising connections to Music City, and yes, even Kristin Cavallari. Keep reading below for more about Jay and Jana’s relationship timeline, as well as all those shared connections.

NASHVILLE, TN ・ 12 DAYS AGO