CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

SNL Pays Tribute to Late Weekend Update Anchor Norm Macdonald After His Death

By Nicholas Rice
People
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSaturday Night Live just paid tribute to one of their own. During Saturday's season 47 premiere of the late-night sketch comedy series, the show honored the late Norm Macdonald, who died last month after a private nine-year battle with cancer. He was 61. As part of the episode's Weekend Update,...

people.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

Dave Chappelle Gets Standing Ovation Amid Netflix Special Controversy: “If This Is What Being Canceled Is, I Love It”

Amid a swirl of controversy around his new Netflix special, The Closer, Dave Chappelle took center stage Thursday night at a star-studded and sold-out show at L.A.’s iconic Hollywood Bowl. Though the superstar comedian did not repeat any of the jokes that have been loudly rejected by members of the LGBTQ community, GLAAD and the National Black Justice Coalition, he thumbed his nose at the notion of cancel culture while also promoting messages of trust and love. He shared the marquee with a screening of Untitled: Dave Chappelle Documentary, a 118-minute documentary directed by American Factory Oscar winners Steve Bognar and...
TV & VIDEOS
Primetimer

SNL's Norm Macdonald tribute was a reminder of the vitality the show once had

James Austin Johnson making his debut as President Biden in the Season 47 premiere cold open was a step in the right direction after having celebrities like Alec Baldwin play President Trump and Jim Carrey play Joe Biden, says David Sims. The cold open also showcased Saturday Night Live's largest-ever cast. "That grouping of talent is a fine example of just how deep the SNL bench is now, and how depressing it is to see it wasted," says Sims. "(Aidy) Bryant, (Cecily) Strong, (Ego) Nwodim, and (Melissa) Villaseñor are seasoned actors with years of experience being funny on the show, but they tend to get crammed into stilted sketches like this one, in which each performer tosses off a zingy one-liner about the person they’re portraying but otherwise stands motionless. Johnson’s Biden didn’t leave much of a mark, but that’s in part because of the material he was given, including rote political jabs about Democrats in disarray. As much as I appreciate the introduction of new talent, most of last night’s show was extremely familiar stuff. The host, Owen Wilson, gamely performed bit parts, did a loose Jeff Bezos impression, and satirized his work on the Pixar movie Cars. Held-over pandemic humor came in the form of a goofy school-board meeting and a talk show plagued with false-positive test results. On 'Weekend Update,' Colin Jost and Michael Che—now the longest-tenured pair of hosts in SNL’s history—turned in the same dispirited work they’ve been doing for years. Pete Davidson dropped by for a segment on the Met Gala that seemed to reflect his bafflement that he was somehow still on the show." Sims adds: "Perhaps the most unintentionally piercing moment came as Jost and Che memorialized Norm Macdonald, the former 'Weekend Update' anchor and SNL cast member who died last month. As part of the tribute, the show played a few of Macdonald’s best one-liners from behind the 'Update' desk, and I was again reminded of what a fearless performer he was, unafraid to tell jokes that might bother his bosses or leave audiences bewildered. That’s a vitality SNL hasn’t had in many years, and unless it actually embraces the punchier online energy it’s clearly trying to emulate, it likely won’t get back there."
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

SNL: Fans praise Kim Kardashian for ‘slaying’ opening monologue with jokes about Kanye West and OJ Simpson

The new season of Saturday Night Live continued this evening with the second episode in series 47.Host Kim Kardashian kicked off the show by delivering a monologue that may viewers on social media were quick to praise, with jokes about OJ Simpson, her family and Kanye West.She began with a joke about her father, who was part of OJ Simpson’s defence team in the Nineties. Kardashian said: “I think I’m following in my father’s footsteps. My father was and still is such an influence and inspiration to me and I credit him with really opening my eyes to racial...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Letterman
Person
Johnnie Cochran
Person
Colin Quinn
Person
Michael Che
Person
Colin Jost
Person
Norm Macdonald
Person
Burt Reynolds
Person
Bob Dole
Person
Larry King
Person
Quentin Tarantino
Sasquatch 92.1 FM

Watch ‘Saturday Night Live’s Tribute to Norm Macdonald

The comedy world was shocked last month with the announcement of the death of Norm Macdonald. Macdonald died after a decade-long battle with leukemia. Worried how his diagnosis would affect his comedy and how he was perceived, Macdonald kept his diagnosis secret from all but his closest friends and family. When Macdonald’s passing was revealed in mid-September, he was only 61 years old.
CELEBRITIES
newsbrig.com

Pete Davidson returns, pays tribute to Norm Macdonald

Pete Davidson decided not to “hang up the jersey” after all. The comedian returned to “Saturday Night Live” for its 47th season on Oct. 2 after hinting earlier this year that his tenure on the NBC sketch comedy series might be over. “I can’t believe I’m back,” Davidson, 27, exclaimed...
CELEBRITIES
Boston Globe

In season opener, ‘SNL’ lampoons Democrats, COVID, and offers heartfelt tribute to Norm MacDonald

“Saturday Night Live” kicked off its 47th season with host Owen Wilson Saturday night, and the show did not disappoint. Wilson, an actor best known for comedic roles in movies like “Wedding Crashers,” allowed his humor and quirkiness to shine throughout each sketch. The 52-year-old even had support in the audience from his brothers, actors Luke and Andrew Wilson.
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Celebrity News#Snl#Nbc#Vulture#Macdonald Co#Abc
PennLive.com

‘Saturday Night Live’ calls it a ‘bittersweet night,’ pays tribute to late Norm Macdonald during season premiere

“Saturday Night Live” aired a tribute to former Weekend Update anchor Norm Macdonald during this week’s premiere of its 47th season. After swapping jokes as usual Saturday about the week’s biggest headlines, current Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che took a moment to honor their beloved predecessor, who died last month at age 61 after a private battle with cancer.
NFL
IGN

SNL's Season 47 Premiere Paid Tribute To Norm Macdonald

Saturday Night Live's season premiere included a touching tribute to late comedian Norm Macdonald. Weekend Update hosts Colin Jost and Michael Che honored Macdonald on Saturday, playing clips of some of his best moments on SNL. Jost also credited Macdonald as the reason he wanted to do Weekend Update in the first place.
TV SHOWS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NFL
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Celebrities
TVLine

Late Show's Alan Kalter Dead at 78

Alan Kalter, who served as announcer on CBS’ Late Show With David Letterman for two decades, has died at the age of 78, according to The Hollywood Reporter. He passed away Monday in a Connecticut hospital, his wife Peggy confirms. Kalter succeeded Letterman’s original announcer Bill Wendell, who departed The Late Show in 1995. On screen, Kalter frequently played a heightened version of himself, appearing in a myriad of segments, often as a sexual deviant. He also hosted show-within-a-show Alan Kalter’s Celebrity Interview. He remained a fixture on The Late Show through Letterman’s retirement in 2015. Letterman paid tribute to Kalter in...
CELEBRITIES
dallassun.com

Owen Wilson roasts 'The View' as he makes his SNL hosting debut

Washington [US], October 3 (ANI): Actor Owen Wilson took the stage at 30 Rockefeller Plaza on Saturday for SNL's season 47 premiere serving for the first time as host, though he has previously appeared on the sketch comedy show. According to People magazine, in his monologue on the show, Wilson...
TV & VIDEOS
tvinsider.com

David Letterman’s ‘Late Show’ Announcer Alan Kalter Dies at 78

Alan Kalter, who served as the announcer on The Late Show with David Letterman for its two-decade run on CBS, has died. He was 78. Kalter’s wife Peggy confirmed to The Hollywood Reporter that he passed away on Monday at Stamford Hospital in Connecticut. A cause of death has not been disclosed.
CELEBRITIES
New York Post

‘X Factor’ star Freddie Combs dead at 49

Freddie Combs, a minister and one-time star of music competition show “The X Factor” has passed away. He was 49. Combs’ wife, Kay, told TMZ the singer died last Friday following a slate of health problems. His death was not COVID-19 related but due to kidney failure. Freddie was surrounded by friends and family at a Florida hospital at the time of his death.
CELEBRITIES
Deseret News

‘Jeopardy!’ millionaire reveals the first thing he wants to spend his money on

There’s a lot Matt Amodio still hasn’t processed concerning his huge run on “Jeopardy!”. First, there’s the fact that he recently secured his 33rd win on the quiz show and passed James Holzhauer in the show’s Hall of Fame for most games won. Now, he holds the No. 2 spot in that category — although he’s still 42 wins away from dethroning “Jeopardy! Greatest of All Time” champion Ken Jennings.
TV & VIDEOS
nickiswift.com

Who Is Jennifer Love Hewitt's Husband?

Jennifer Love Hewitt and Brian Hallisay's family is now a "Party of Five," and the alliterative names of their three kids have us wondering if AAA ever saved the day for them after an auto emergency. On September 9, Hewitt announced that she and Hallisay had welcomed a baby boy named Aidan James. He joins siblings Autumn, 7, and Atticus, 5, who found a fun way to celebrate his imminent arrival by decorating their mom's baby bump with a giant winking face. "Well this is how my kids sent me to the hospital," she captioned an Instagram photo of their handiwork. "My belly was a big hit."
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Popculture

Gayle King Drops Some Massive Family Baby News on 'CBS Mornings'

Gayle King shared some exciting news during Monday's CBS Mornings broadcast. Her daughter Kirby Bumpus welcomed her first child, son Luca Lynn Miller, making King a grandmother. Bumpus is married to Virgil Miller, and they tied the knot at Oprah Winfrey's home in Santa Barbara, California in December. "Please allow...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
nickiswift.com

The Truth About Mark Harmon's Behind-The-Scenes Feud On NCIS

"NCIS" has long been one of the most popular shows on TV, making Mark Harmon one of the most popular TV stars to boot. The Leroy Jethro Gibbs actor, better known just as Gibbs, has thrilled fans on the long-running CBS crime drama since 2003, but it sounds like fans could be seeing a little less of him as Gibbs' story continues on.
TV SERIES

Comments / 0

Community Policy