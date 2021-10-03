CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
First Alert Weather: Now that the wet weather has arrived, it will be a slow to move out of Rochester

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleROCHESTER, N.Y. (WHEC) — Now that the wet weather has arrived, it will be slow to move out of Rochester. It did not rain the entire time, but it was a soggy day for Rochester. Most areas have measured at least a half-inch of rain, and more is on the way. A slow-moving front will move across Western New York over the next 24 to 36 hours. As a result, there is a high probability of rain through tonight and into Monday.

