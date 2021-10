A trade body which represents thousands of fuel retailers has called for an independent inquiry into the ongoing fuel supply problems.The Petrol Retailers Association (PRA) said that deliveries were still far too slow and that the recovery is “simply not happening quickly enough.” They also suggested that both motorists and forecourt owners need protection to prevent the crisis from occuring again.PRA chairman Brian Madderson said: “The recovery is simply not happening quickly enough. We are into our 15th day of the crisis. “There needs to be an independent inquiry into the crisis, so that motorists are protected from such acute...

TRAFFIC ・ 2 DAYS AGO