Texas State

Is Texas' Bijan Robinson Now A Heisman Front-Runner?

LonghornCountry
LonghornCountry
 6 days ago

Texas' Bijan Robinson: A Heisman Front-Runner in Every Way

Here's to you, Mr. Robinson. Texas loves you more than will know.

Woah, woah, woah. That, or however the song goes.

Bijan Robinson already has been the driving force of Texas' (4-1, 2-0 Big 12) resurgence under the direction of Steve Sarkisian. This offseason, Sark told reporters his sophomore running back was a "Ferrari you don't leave in the garage."

He let him loose in an ugly 32-27 win over TCU on the road. The "All Gas, No Breaks" motto never was more true than in Amon G. Carter Stadium for 60 minutes Saturday morning.

“I’ll say this, I’d much rather win ugly than lose pretty,” Sarkisian said postgame. “This was an ugly one.”

Robinson finished with career-highs in carries (35) and yards (216) while helping Texas win for the first time on the road against the Horned Frogs (2-2, 0-1 Big 12) since 2013. It wasn't just quantity either for the Arizona native. Quality mattered as well.

Robinson averaged 6.2 yards per play. He wouldn't go down on first contact either. A freight train force, Robinson dominated TCU's front seven.

If there ever was a time to use the term "put the team on your back," Saturday was it. The rest of Texas' offense finished with 198 total yards.

"No. 5 kind of epitomized our football team, the grit. He was exhausted," Sarkisian said. "Thirty-five carries later, the last one was the most important one to get one more first down to seal the win. ... He's earned our trust."

It was Texas' final drive that cemented Robinson's tier-one status as a game-changer. Texas needed a pair of first downs on second-and-2 and third-and-6. Robinson got both and ate up the clock.

TCU ran out of timeouts, thus giving Texas the win before the Red River Showdown next week up the road.

"I just knew I had to get that first down, for the whole team to keep going forward and end the game," Robinson said.

For years, Texas has been known for its running back play. Earl Campbell began the trend in 1974. A.J. Jones followed in 1978 and the ground and pound attack became a Forty Acres staple.

Ricky Williams became the face of college football with his 2,000-yard season in 1998. Before that, he had back-to-back seasons of over 1,000 on the ground.

Two years later, enter Cedric Benson, who ranks third all-time rushing in program history. Four years starting, four years of 1,000 yards in Austin.

Running the ball and Texas football were synonymous for years. So was winning. Is this what Texas was missing all along?

Robinson might be the final form of Texas rushers of the decades. He's effective on the ground both between the trenches and off the edge. Tackling him off initial contact is near impossible.

As the game has transitioned more to the pass, Robinson factors in there as well. In every game this season. he's recorded at least one catch. On Saturday, his two receptions for 22 yards each set up scoring drives for Texas.

Robinson alone out-rushed TCU as a team, including nearly doubling the stat line of Horned Frogs' breakout star Zach Evans.

Robinson controlled the game. Everyone else could just watch.

“It’s fun to break a defense’s will,” Robinson said. “When you know that defense is broken, that’s when everything starts to flow and open up.”

Since 2000, only three running backs have won the coveted Heisman Trophy. The first was Reggie Bush, who set records at USC in 2005. Alabama's Mark Ingram set the Crimson Tide's single-season rushing record in 2009, only to have Derrick Henry top in during his Heisman season in 2015.

Robinson dons the No. 5 like Bush. He's built similar to that of Ingram, but can physically beat down defenders like Henry.

Maybe a running back won't take home the hardware. If one does, Robinson is the front-runner and maybe the only option.

247Sports

Watch: Bijan Robinson scores Longhorns' first TD vs. Texas Tech

The Longhorns are first on the board inside Darrell K Royal – Texas Memorial Stadium. Texas (2-1) found the end zone against Texas Tech (3-0) early in Saturday’s game when quarterback Casey Thompson completed a pass to Bijan Robinson on fourth-and-four, who then took the ball to the house for a 38-yard touchdown.
COLLEGE SPORTS
On3.com

Bijan Robinson's tough running answers any lingering questions

Highlights from Bijan Robinson’s senior year at Salpointe Catholic in Tucson, Ariz. capture what makes Texas’ sophomore running back a special player. He jukes. He cuts. He makes ridiculous catches, all with a smile on his face. What those highlights did not show was an answer to the lingering question...
FOOTBALL
247Sports

FINAL: Bijan Robinson, Texas take care of business against TCU, 32-27

Texas and TCU are set to face off in a nationally televised game Saturday when the Longhorns take on the Horned Frogs on the road in Fort Worth, Texas. As of Saturday morning, Texas enters the game as a 4.5-point favorite over TCU, which may be a little surprising considering the recent struggles the Longhorns have had against the Horned Frogs, who hold a 7-2 record over Texas since TCU joined the Big 12.
FORT WORTH, TX
LonghornCountry

Bijan Robinson's Career Day Carries Texas' Offense in Win Over TCU

The Texas Longhorns exercised demons of years past against TCU on Saturday, defeating the Horned Frogs 32-27 on the road to improve to 4-1 on the season. Texas' offense, which lit up the scoreboard the past two weeks, saw its fair share of ups and downs in the win. With the passing game failing to click, Bijan Robinson was the do-it-all guy for the burnt orange.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Burnt Orange Nation

Gary Patterson can stop worrying about Bijan Robinson

Maybe Gary Patterson just needs a Snickers. If you’re not yourself when you’re hungry, it certainly seems like the TCU Horned Frogs head coach has been hungry a lot since the loss to the SMU Mustangs, the aftermath of which included unsubstantiated claims that an SMU player knocked down TCU assistant Jerry Kill following the game.
NFL
Austin American-Statesman

Finally, Texas' Bijan Robinson and TCU's Zach Evans will meet in a five-star RB showdown

There are plenty of intriguing matchups in Saturday's Texas-TCU game in Fort Worth. No quarterback in the Big 12 is playing better right now than Texas' Casey Thompson. TCU's Max Duggan, however, is 2-0 against the Longhorns. In the trenches, TCU defensive end Ochaun Mathis has 10 sacks in his last eight games and Texas right tackle Derek Kerstetter will make his 42nd career start. And Steve Sarkisian gets his first shot against Gary Patterson, who went 3-0 vs. Texas under Charlie Strong and then 3-1 against Tom Herman.
TEXAS STATE
FOX Sports

Bijan Robinson, C.J. Stroud highlight Saturday's top performers

The best part of a new week in college football is the opportunity for breakout stars and redemption stories. Texas is rapidly gaining momentum heading into the Red River Rivalry with Oklahoma next Saturday, having won three games in a row. And the Longhorns are getting a huge boost from running back Bijan Robinson, who is quickly morphing into one of the best players in the country.
COLLEGE SPORTS
Austin American-Statesman

After his career day against TCU, has Bijan Robinson officially entered the Heisman race?

FORT WORTH — Later this season, Texas will leave the state to play games in Iowa and West Virginia. Former UT quarterback Sam Ehlinger thinks that Longhorns running back Bijan Robinson also will need to book a trip to New York, where the Heisman Trophy ceremony will be held. Ehlinger thinks Bijan Robinson should contend for this year's award.
COLLEGE SPORTS
