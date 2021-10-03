Pedestrian struck, killed in Edgefield County

Aiken Standard stock photo

A pedestrian was killed Saturday night after being struck by a car in Edgefield County.

According to the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the incident occurred around 9:35 p.m. The pedestrian was walking south on U.S. Highway 25 near Macedonia Road when a car traveling in the same direction struck the person.

The pedestrian was walking illegally on the road, according to the Highway Patrol.

The driver and a juvenile passenger were not injured.

The identity of the victim has not been released.