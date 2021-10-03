CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Andrew Yang Said Presidental Run Made Him Drunk on His Own Power

By Barbie Latza Nadeau
TheDailyBeast
TheDailyBeast
 6 days ago
Andrew Yang, who ran an unsuccessful bid for the Democratic nomination in the 2020 presidential elections (and later lost in the New York mayoral race), describes his climb to fame in his upcoming book, which was excerpted in Politico on Sunday. In it, he talks about the pitfalls of his run, which include realizing that people cared how he looked. “I already had to get used to wearing makeup for television appearances that I often kept on for the rest of the day,” he lamented. “The most irritating thing was using hair product again after taking a 20-year break from it. Apparently, ‘hair gel’ was upgraded to ‘hair wax’ at some point, which seemed like an improvement from my old Studio Line gel from L’Oreal.”

www.thedailybeast.com

