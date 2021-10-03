5 Health Habits Worse Than Soda

As you approach your 50s noticeable changes like loss of muscle, bone, collagen and a slower metabolism are inevitable. There's no stopping the aging process, but with a few important lifestyle adjustments you can slow it down. Not This, Eat That! Health talked to highly regarded medical experts in the country to find out what to expect when you hit this milestone age and what advice they give for making the most of it healthwise. Read on to see 5 key things specialists recommend doing to stay in top shape and the health habits you should avoid if over 50—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.

HEALTH ・ 23 HOURS AGO