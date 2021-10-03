5 Late-Round Fantasy Hockey Draft Picks

This week’s edition of Anaheim Ducks News & Rumors covers the veterans again (shocker, I know) along with some updates on a pair of Ducks draft picks. The Ducks’ veterans have not been shy about letting their feelings known this offseason. First, it was the end of season interviews. Then, there was the admittedly minuscule uncertainty about whether Ryan Getzlaf would return to the Ducks, and then his subsequent interviews about where he felt the team needed to be and why he decided to stay with the only NHL team he’s ever known. Goaltender John Gibson and defenseman Hampus Lindholm have also voiced their opinions about where they feel that the team needs to be ahead of the 2021-22 season. Now, it’s Adam Henrique’s turn.

