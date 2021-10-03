5 Late-Round Fantasy Hockey Draft Picks
Drafting is a very important part of each fantasy hockey year. I could make or break your season alone, regardless of who you are able to pick up off the free agent market. A key piece of drafting is selecting players that have the best opportunity to perform well, especially if you can get them later in the draft. Some of these players will be overlooked or just aren’t projected very high because they are newer to the league. Predicting breakout campaigns help out your team immensely and push you over the edge.thehockeywriters.com
Comments / 0