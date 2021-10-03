CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Knife-wielding man wanted for stealing thousands during 8 NYC robberies

By Vincent Barone
1010WINS
1010WINS
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Z8YKB_0cFlO5zX00
The suspect wanted in connection with eight recent robberies that mostly targeted elderly residents in the Bronx. Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A knife-wielding man is wanted for stealing thousands of dollars during eight recent robberies — mostly targeting elderly residents in the Bronx.

Police believe the robber struck seven times in September and once earlier in May, with six of his targets ranging in from 72 to 90 years old.

Many of the robberies were concentrated around Fordham Manor or Pelham Bay areas, police said.

The suspect has made off with thousands by either threatening residents with knives or sneaking up behind them and pushing them to the ground, police said.

Police believe the robber has stolen more than $3,650 during the eight hold-ups, with $3,000 coming from a single robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this pattern is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Grh9S_0cFlO5zX00
The suspect wanted in connection with eight recent robberies that mostly targeted elderly residents in the Bronx. Photo credit NYPD

Comments / 10

Kioffa Khan
6d ago

As if they didn't know that most evil individuals are going to take advantage of every opportunity to kill, maim, and steal, when they can conceal their identity with hoodies and masks!

Reply
2
 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New York City, NY
Crime & Safety
City
New York City, NY
Bronx, NY
Crime & Safety
State
New York State
County
Bronx, NY
City
Bronx, NY
1010WINS

VIDEO: Driver shoots teen on moped in the Bronx

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — Newly released footage shows the moment a driver shot a teen moped rider in the Bronx on Friday evening, police said. The shooter, driving in a silver Chrysler Sebring sedan, was chasing down the 16-year-old on the moped through Fordham Manor before opening fire, police said.
BRONX, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nypd#Robber#Crime Stoppers#Police#Spanish
1010WINS

VIDEO: Man filmed leaving moving MTA bus through window

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A man was filmed exiting a moving MTA bus through a window in a viral TikTok video. The clip, from Zeeshan Saroya’s @princezee account, begins as the man attempts to climb out the bus’ window as it zips down a Manhattan street. Two onlookers quickly jump to the man’s aid and grab his arms in an attempt to keep him inside.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

Woman throws boiling water on man, stabs him in Brooklyn: police

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A woman threw boiling water on a man and then stabbed him on a Brooklyn street, police said Thursday as they searched for a suspect. Police said a 41-year-old man was in front of the Borinquen Plaza Houses on Humboldt Street, near Boerum Street, in Williamsburg around 6 p.m. when he was approached by the woman, leading to some sort of dispute.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Twitter
1010WINS

Man leaves Queens tree over 2 days later, agrees to evaluation

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) – A man who climbed up a tree in Queens in a bid to avoid police finally came down Friday afternoon after more than 48 hours. Video shows the man walking down a ladder to a roof, where he grabs food and then walks back up. Then at about 5 p.m., he climbed back down and went into the adjacent building, according to police.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
1010WINS

1010WINS

New York City, NY
10K+
Followers
7K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

All the latest local breaking news stories from NYC.

 https://www.audacy.com/1010wins

Comments / 0

Community Policy