Knife-wielding man wanted for stealing thousands during 8 NYC robberies

The suspect wanted in connection with eight recent robberies that mostly targeted elderly residents in the Bronx. Photo credit NYPD

NEW YORK (1010 WINS) — A knife-wielding man is wanted for stealing thousands of dollars during eight recent robberies — mostly targeting elderly residents in the Bronx.

Police believe the robber struck seven times in September and once earlier in May, with six of his targets ranging in from 72 to 90 years old.

Many of the robberies were concentrated around Fordham Manor or Pelham Bay areas, police said.

The suspect has made off with thousands by either threatening residents with knives or sneaking up behind them and pushing them to the ground, police said.

Police believe the robber has stolen more than $3,650 during the eight hold-ups, with $3,000 coming from a single robbery.

Anyone with information regarding this pattern is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at https://crimestoppers.nypdonline.org/ or on Twitter @NYPDTips.