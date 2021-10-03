Three storylines to monitor that can impact the Canucks this season and beyond

With less than a week to go before puck drop, the Canucks have managed to check everything off of their offseason list. The RFA cloud that loomed over this team all summer long is finally over. Any player that was potentially opting out is at least with the team for now. And any question marks about the roster makeup were answered throughout the summer by general manager Jim Benning. The way things are shaping up, at least for the beginning of the season, the Canucks can focus solely on their season opener on the road against the Edmonton Oilers.

NHL ・ 1 DAY AGO