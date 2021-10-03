CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NHL

Three storylines to monitor that can impact the Canucks this season and beyond

By Bill Huan
canucksarmy.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 2021-22 NHL season is just a week away, which marks the start of a new era for the Canucks. The club underwent major overhauls, and following Elias Pettersson’s new bridge deal, now has a definitive three-year window to compete. However, many questions still surround this roster, and there are three storylines in particular that will impact the Canucks’ success over the next few seasons.

canucksarmy.com

Comments / 0

Related
USA Today

Canucks: Travis Hamonic isn’t opting out of the NHL season

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning said Friday that defenseman Travis Hamonic isn’t opting out of the NHL season, but has yet to join the team. Benning said in a statement on Twitter that the 31-year-old player “remains at home, dealing with some personal matters”...
NHL
Sportsnet.ca

Iain MacIntyre: Players stepping up this season, Canucks fourth line battle

Bik Nizzar and Jamie Dodd take sports related name suggestions for Jamie's soon to be born baby and are joined by Sportsnet's Iain MacIntyre and Shi Davidi and Pro Football Focus' Seth Galina. The views and opinions expressed in this podcast are those of. Listen. Shi Davidi on terrific yet...
NHL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Colorado State
FanSided

Canucks: Three takeaways from 4-1 preseason loss to the Calgary Flames

After beating the Calgary Flames 4-2 in Abbotsford on Monday night, the Vancouver Canucks were trying to douse the Calgary Flames again after four days off. Unfortunately, the Canucks were the ones that got burned this time. Before the game, the big storyline was that Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes...
NHL
canucksarmy.com

Who’s in and who’s out of the Vancouver Canucks’ opening night bottom-six

In recent years, when attention has been paid to the bottom-six forwards of the Vancouver Canucks, it’s almost always been for their perceived lack of quality and assumed role in the Canucks’ on-ice struggles. But no longer!. Eyes have been on the bottom-six throughout Training Camp 2021 because that’s where...
NHL
canucksarmy.com

Vancouver Canucks loan Danila Klimovich to Abbotsford Canucks

Danila Klimovich is heading to Abbotsford. Vancouver Canucks general manager Jim Benning announced today that along with Jonah Gadjovich — who was designated for assignment to the Abbostford Canucks earlier this morning — Danila Klimovich has been loaned to the AHL club. Klimovich was the Canucks’ 2021 2nd round pick...
NHL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Barclay Goodrow
Person
Alex Tuch
Person
Vasily Podkolzin
Person
Michael Dipietro
Person
Elias Pettersson
Person
Brock Boeser
Person
Thatcher Demko
Person
Bo Horvat
Person
Jason Dickinson
Person
Nils Höglander
NHL

Canucks Reduce Pre-Season Roster

Vancouver, B.C. - Vancouver Canucks General Manager Jim Benning announced today that the Canucks have reduced their pre-season roster by two players. The following players have been loaned to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):. Danila Klimovich. The following players have been designated for assignment to the Abbotsford Canucks (AHL):. Jonah Gadjovich.
NHL
NBC Sports

Vancouver Canucks: 2021-22 NHL Season Preview

The 2021-22 NHL season is coming and it’s time to take a look at all 32 teams. We’ll examine best- and worst-case scenarios, looking at the biggest questions, breakout candidates, and more for each franchise. Today, we preview the Vancouver Canucks. 2020-21 Season Review. • Record: 23-29-4 (50 points), finished...
NHL
Yardbarker

Canucks Have No More Distractions Heading Into the 2021-22 Season

With less than a week to go before puck drop, the Canucks have managed to check everything off of their offseason list. The RFA cloud that loomed over this team all summer long is finally over. Any player that was potentially opting out is at least with the team for now. And any question marks about the roster makeup were answered throughout the summer by general manager Jim Benning. The way things are shaping up, at least for the beginning of the season, the Canucks can focus solely on their season opener on the road against the Edmonton Oilers.
NHL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Canucks#Rfa
Sportsnet.ca

Canucks' Pettersson, Hughes mostly excellent in first pre-season action

If Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson catch up any further, they’re going to be ahead. The Vancouver Canucks’ foundational stars were mostly excellent in Thursday’s 3-2 pre-season loss to the Edmonton Oilers, playing for the first time since signing new contracts last weekend worth a combined $15.2-million annually. That settlement...
NHL
canucksarmy.com

Vancouver Canucks assign two to AHL Abbotsford

The Vancouver Canucks have assigned a pair of players to the Abbotsford Canucks. Forwards Carson Focht and William Lockwood will both be heading to the AHL, the club announced Saturday. Focht was a little banged up early in camp but showed well, and Lockwood is likely to be a top...
NHL
canucksarmy.com

Roundtable: Bold predictions for the 2021-22 Vancouver Canucks season

The Vancouver Canucks’ 2021-22 season is less than a week away from kicking off!. With tonight being the last game of the preseason, we thought it’d be fitting to give our bold predictions for this year. Stephan Roget. Here’s a bold prediction: both Elias Pettersson and Brock Boeser have point-per-game...
NHL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NHL
NHL Teams
Vancouver Canucks
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
Hockey
1stohiobattery.com

Three Storylines To Track As The Columbus Blue Jackets Begin Playing Preseason Games

The Columbus Blue Jackets open up their eight-game preseason schedule later tonight as they take on the Pittsburgh Penguins. We've got you covered on what to watch for in game one, but there are plenty of headlines to keep an eye on for the entirety of the preseason, with question marks at several key positions. Here are the three storylines that have especially piqued our interest.
NHL

Comments / 0

Community Policy