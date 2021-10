Halsey returned to Saturday Night Live for their fifth performance on the show this evening (10 October), and was joined on stage by Lindsey Buckingham.Halsey began by singing “I’m Not A Woman, I’m A God” before later being joined by Lindsey Buckingham, who recently released his first solo album since leaving Fleetwood Mac.The pair performed “Darling” together, with Buckingham on acoustic guitar for the performance; Buckingham also harmonised with Halsey during the song.“Ladies and gentleman, Lindsey Buckingham!” Halsey shouted at the end of the performance, clapping along with the audience.After the show, Halsey tweeted: “I can’t believe I just...

CELEBRITIES ・ 2 HOURS AGO