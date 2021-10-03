CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
CRAVITY unveils new batch of concept images to tease MV for promotional B-side 'Veni Vidi Vici'

By Dani-Dee
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCRAVITY is only days way from releasing their new music video!. On October 3 KST, Starship Entertainment unveiled a new batch of concept photos for "Veni Vidi Vici," the promotional B-side off of the first half of CRAVITY's 1st album 'The Awakening: Written in the Stars.' In the images, the members are seen both as a group and broken into units as they pose with the mysterious white door seen in previous teasers.

