The Boston University men's ice hockey team will host Holy Cross in an exhibition contest on Saturday night at Walter Brown Arena. Puck drop is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Fans can purchase tickets for Saturday's game by clicking here. Due to 2020 Boston University Commencement activities, parking on campus will be adjusted from typical game-day operations and may be limited. The gates at all lots will be open throughout the weekend, though guests may find lots adjacent to Athletics events full. For more information, click here.

BOSTON, MA ・ 8 DAYS AGO