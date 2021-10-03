CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
NY Jets vs. Tennessee Titans, Week 4 preview: Derrick Henry invades NJ

By Jets X-Factor
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEAST RUTHERFORD, NJ—It’s been some time since the New York Jets scored a touchdown. The NFL’s third-worst offense (250 yards per game) seeks its first touchdown since Week 1 in Carolina. How Zach Wilson and Mike LaFleur fare Sunday against the Tennessee Titans is anybody’s best guess. While nobody can...

The Spun

Derrick Henry Sends Clear Message Amid Titans Struggles

The Tennessee Titans went into this Sunday’s game with a 2-1 record, despite having played some rather up-and-down football through the first three weeks of the 2021 season. Fans began to grow concerned that the team might not be set up to replicate their success of the past few years.
Yardbarker

Jets-Titans Prediction: Can New York Limit Derrick Henry, Secure First Win?

Jets fans are in familiar territory this weekend. New York is danger of falling to 0-4 for the third straight season, an unprecedented run of dysfunction and ineptitude that has had a fan base consistently starting to look at next year before Columbus Day. In 2021, however, things are different...
Empire Sports Media

Who Ya Got Wednesday: New York Jets vs. Tennessee Titans

In desperate need of a win, the New York Jets do battle with the defending AFC South champions and Corey Davis’ former employers on Sunday. What: Tennessee Titans (2-1) at New York Jets (0-3) Where: MetLife Stadium, East Rutherford, NJ. When: Sunday at 1 p.m. ET. Watch: CBS. Never mind...
USA Today

Tennessee Titans vs. Indianapolis Colts inactives for Week 3

The Tennessee Titans and Indianapolis Colts have released their inactives ahead of the Week 3 contest at Nissan Stadium. Ahead of Sunday, Titans cornerback Caleb Farley, tight end Anthony Firkser and outside linebacker Derick Roberson were all ruled out on Friday, as were linebacker Jordan Glasgow and right tackle Braden Smith for the Colts.
newyorkjets.com

4 Players to Watch at MetLife When Jets Host Derrick Henry & Titans on Sunday

Four Jets players to watch when the Green & White play their second home game of the season, against the Titans on Sunday:. WR Corey Davis — Davis did a fine enough job in 4 seasons with the Titans to be coveted and signed by the Jets. He is their No. 1 wideout now and although he says the next opponent means nothing, he wouldn't be human if he didn't want to show Tennessee what it lost in free agency. Yet even if the Titans succeed in limiting his opportunities the way the Patriots and Broncos did, he can open it up for the other wideouts — maybe Jamison Crowder, back from his groin injury, maybe Denzel Mims, maybe not the injured Elijah Moore or Jeff Smith, most definitely the versatile Braxton Berrios — to catch some Zach Wilson explosion balls and keep the Jets offense on the MetLife pitch and the Titans offense off it.
Albany Herald

Ryan Tannehill, Derrick Henry help Titans top Colts

Ryan Tannehill threw three touchdown passes and Derrick Henry ran for 113 yards as the Tennessee Titans pulled out a 25-16 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Nashville, Tenn. Tannehill hit Jeremy McNichols for a 10-yard scoring strike with 12:56 left in the game, followed by a two-point conversion run...
chatsports.com

Titans bullets: More historic Derrick Henry numbers

Well, his 3,276 rushing yards in the last 25 regular season games are the most in NFL history by any player over a stretch of 25 regular season games. pic.twitter.com/LdntgHSnUI— Jim Wyatt (@jwyattsports) September 30, 2021. The Titans signed a punter today, Johnny Townsend:. #Titans are signing P Johnny Townsend...
newyorkjets.com

Jets Game Preview Podcast | Jets vs. Titans (S1E4)

Hosts Ethan Greenberg and Cynthia Frelund start off with Titans RB Derrick Henry and how to slow him down (1:17). They also breakdown how the Jets defensive line matches up with the Titans offensive line (11:45), Jets WR Corey Davis' first matchup against his former team (14:02) and Zach Wilson's first taste of NFL defenses (15:18).
chatsports.com

Titans' Derrick Henry relishes connection with community, giving back

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Derrick Henry stood in the backfield waiting for the ball to be snapped as the Tennessee Titans held a one-point lead over the Indianapolis Colts in the third quarter last Sunday. The Titans fans at Nissan Stadium made it clear what they wanted to see. "HENRY! HENRY!"...
1045thezone.com

Titans vs. Jets: Week 4 Primer

The Tennessee Titans (2-1) look for their third consecutive victory as they travel to take on the winless New York Jets (0-3). It is a season of change for the New York Jets. Robert Saleh is in his first year as the head coach after spending four seasons with San Francisco as the 49ers defensive coordinator. After trading quarterback Sam Darnold to Carolina, the Jets selected Zach Wilson out of BYU with the second-overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft.
ganggreennation.com

Jets vs. Titans Preview With Dan Burnham

The Jets look for their first win of 2021 on Sunday against the Titans. On today’s podcast I preview the game with Dan Burnham, the host of the This Is the Jet Life podcast. Dan does a great job on his podcast. It is actually affiliated with us here at GGN so we will try to start throwing up weekly posts when new episodes arrive. I enjoy Dan’s perspective, and I always have a great time chatting with him.
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Tennessee Titans vs. New York Jets: 5 questions with Broncos Wire

The Jets return to MetLife Stadium this weekend in desperate search of their first win. A banged-up Titans team will stand in their way. Tennessee, off to a 2-1 start, is dealing with some major injuries on offense, but Gang Green is still the underdog in this matchup. To get an inside look at the Titans and what could be in store for Gang Green on Sunday, we asked Mike Moraitis, the managing editor at Titans Wire, a handful of questions.
