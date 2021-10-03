NY Jets vs. Tennessee Titans, Week 4 preview: Derrick Henry invades NJ

Four Jets players to watch when the Green & White play their second home game of the season, against the Titans on Sunday:. WR Corey Davis — Davis did a fine enough job in 4 seasons with the Titans to be coveted and signed by the Jets. He is their No. 1 wideout now and although he says the next opponent means nothing, he wouldn't be human if he didn't want to show Tennessee what it lost in free agency. Yet even if the Titans succeed in limiting his opportunities the way the Patriots and Broncos did, he can open it up for the other wideouts — maybe Jamison Crowder, back from his groin injury, maybe Denzel Mims, maybe not the injured Elijah Moore or Jeff Smith, most definitely the versatile Braxton Berrios — to catch some Zach Wilson explosion balls and keep the Jets offense on the MetLife pitch and the Titans offense off it.

NFL ・ 9 DAYS AGO