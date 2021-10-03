New York Jets' Zach Wilson, on record pace for sacks, must avoid Carr wreck
FLORHAM PARK, N.J. -- A look at what's happening around the New York Jets:. 1. Ouch! Just call him Sack Wilson. Quarterback Zach Wilson is getting sacked at an alarming rate -- 15 in three games. In the last 35 years, the only Jets quarterbacks sacked more in a three-game span were Ken O'Brien (1987, 1989), Neil O'Donnell (1997) and the immortal Luke Falk (2019), who was basically a crash-test dummy as a stand-in for Sam Darnold during the latter's bout with mononucleosis. O'Brien had it the worst -- 19 sacks during the '87 beatdown.www.chatsports.com
