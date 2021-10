The first half of the New York Jets game against the Tennessee Titans is in the books, and the Jets trail the Titans 9 - 7. The Jets opened the game weakly with a three and out on offense. The Titans took over and went on a methodical drive for a field goal and an early 3 - 0 lead, aided and abetted by a horrific Jets defensive play allowing a 26 yard screen pass for a first down on 3rd and 21.

NFL ・ 6 DAYS AGO