Watch: “Hospital Playlist” Cast Struggles To Cook In The Rain In “Three Meals A Day” Spin-Off

Hospital Playlist 2: Episode 12 (Final) It’s time to say goodbye to our cast and crew as we get a final glimpse into their busy lives. Our lovely five friends do what they do best, but even they are not infallible since doubt and misfortune plague them as well. The show reminds us again that both hope and despair coexist in hospitals, and the line between them can be faint. Like its start, the show ends by highlighting the lives of the five friends, and thus, it gives its wonderful characters one last proper sendoff.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 5 DAYS AGO