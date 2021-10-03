Watch: “Hospital Playlist” Cast Struggles To Cook In The Rain In “Three Meals A Day” Spin-Off
The upcoming “Hospital Playlist” x “Three Meals a Day” spin-off has released a teaser for the first episode!. “Mountain Village Playlist” is a new spin-off collaboration between “Hospital Playlist” cast members Jo Jung Suk, Jeon Mi Do, Jung Kyung Ho, Yoo Yeon Seok, and Kim Dae Myung and producing director (PD) Na Young Suk. The show follows the format of Na Young Suk’s “Three Meals a Day,” where celebrities rent a house in the countryside and cook their own meals from scratch.www.soompi.com
