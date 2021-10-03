255+ All-Time Best Food Stall Name Ideas For Your Local Market

Meal delivery services became essential during the pandemic, when millions of Americans were under lockdown and restaurants were shut to visitors.
But these days the platforms are increasingly finding themselves under fire, with politicians seeking to regulate the industry and restaurateurs accusing the likes of DoorDash, Grubhub and Uber Eats of freeloading. And they are looking for ways to do without them.
In just the first nine months of this year, DoorDash has likely filled over 1 billion orders, most of them in the US, where the company is the market leader.
But Mathieu Palombino, founder of the New York-based pizza chain Motorino, calls the boost provided by delivery apps a "big illusion" because more orders don't bring bigger profits to restaurants.
