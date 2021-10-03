CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NFL

Tua Reportedly on Track for Quick Return

By Alain Poupart
AllDolphins
AllDolphins
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2DCZuh_0cFlLz0F00

It's looking like it will be a best-case scenario when it comes to the timetable for Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa's return to the lineup.

Tagovailoa is expected to be ready to return to the lineup when the Dolphins face the Jacksonville Jaguars in London in Week 6, ESPN reporter Adam Schefter wrote Sunday morning citing sources.

That would mean that Tagovailoa would miss the minimum three games possible once the Dolphins placed him on injured reserve the day before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 3.

Jacoby Brissett will make his second start Sunday against the Indianapolis Colts in Tua's absence and, barring unforeseen circumstances, will start again in Week 5 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium.

One question to be answered once Tua return is what happened with quarterback Reid Sinnett, who was signed to the active roster from the practice squad when Tagovailoa was placed on IR. Because he was signed to the active roster, Sinnett couldn't go back to the practice squad without first having to clear waivers.

The Dolphins valued Sinnett enough before promoting him to the active roster that they protected him from poaching off the practice squad each of the first three weeks.

The Dolphins currently have 52 players on the active roster after placing center Michael Deiter on IR on Saturday.

Tua's return would set up a matchup between two of the most prolific college quarterbacks of recent years, with 2021 first overall pick Trevor Lawrence coming off perhaps his best outing of the season in the Jaguars' Thursday night loss against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Tagovailoa, of course, was injured early in the Week 2 loss against the Buffalo Bills in the home opener at Hard Rock Stadium when he was drilled by defensive end A.J. Epenesa while attempt a fourth-down pass that fell incomplete.

Head coach Brian Flores ruled Tua out for the Las Vegas game the following Wednesday when he revealed that the injury involved fractured ribs but didn't offer a timetable at that point.

The timetable became at least three games missed once Tua was placed on IR, and we now have a clear idea it might have exactly three games.

Comments / 0

Related
chatsports.com

Report: Tua Tagovailoa to Be Placed on Injured Reserve, Will Miss at Least Three Games

Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is set for a stint on the injured reserve as he recovers from a rib injury, according to NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. The decision to put the former Alabama star on the IR means that Tagovailoa will miss at least the next three games, although head coach Brian Flores had already ruled out the quarterback for Sunday's trip to Las Vegas.
NFL
Dolphin Nation

Report: Miami Dolphins expect Tua Tagovailoa to return in Week 6

According to a recent report, the Miami Dolphins believe that quarterback Tua Tagovailoa will make his return from injury in Week 6 against the Jacksonville Jaguars. “We knew that Tua Tagovailoa was not gonna play this week for the Miami Dolphins,” said NFL insider Ian Rapoport. “What we did not know until yesterday was that he was not gonna play two additional games as well. Yesterday, the Dolphins officially placed Tua on IR, which means he’s out a minimum of three weeks with those cracked ribs, multiple cracked ribs. I’m told they do expect him back at the three-week mark. So Week 6 is when you should see Tua back.”
NFL
phillyvoice.com

Eagles draft pick watch: Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa reportedly headed to IR

The Miami Dolphins will be placing starting quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, according to a report from Ian Rapoport of NFL Network. He'll be out for at least three games. This is relevant to Philadelphia because the Eagles own the Dolphins' first-round pick in 2022. Starting in place of...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Trevor Lawrence
Person
Adam Schefter
dolphinstalk.com

Adam Schefter: Tua Expected to Return Oct 17th vs Jacksonville

Adam Schefter of ESPN on Sunday reported per what sources are telling him, that Miami Dolphins quarterback Tua Tagovailoa is expected to return to the field and play on Sunday, Oct 17th vs Jacksonville with the game being played in London. Per Schefter: “The three weeks are expected to be...
NFL
chatsports.com

SCHEFTER | Dolphins’ QB Tua Tagovailoa ‘likely’ to return October 17 vs Jaguars

When the Dolphins placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, the hope was that Miami’s young QB would be able to return in week six to face Trevor Lawrence and the Jacksonville Jaguars in London. According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, that remains the timetable, as he reported earlier today that...
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hard Rock Stadium#American Football#Espn#The Las Vegas Raiders#The Indianapolis Colts#The Tampa Bay Buccaneers#Ir#The Cincinnati Bengals#The Buffalo Bills
hotnewhiphop.com

Tua Tagovailoa's Projected Return To The Field Revealed

Tua Tagovailoa has been given the keys to the Miami Dolphins franchise and fans are excited to see where he goes. After a solid showing in his rookie season, there was hope that Tua could develop in his second season and turn the Dolphins into a playoff team. Unfortunately, in Week 2, Tua went down with a rib injury that threatened his availability throughout the season. Eventually, he was diagnosed with fractured ribs and he has been out of the lineup ever since.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Tua Tagovailoa update: Dolphins reportedly putting QB on injured reserve

Tua Tagovailoa will be missing at least a few weeks before returning to the Miami Dolphins. According to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, Tagovailoa is being placed on injured reserve, which will require him to miss 3 games, and then the Dolphins hope he’ll be ready to return at that point. Tagovailoa suffered broken ribs in Miami’s Week 2 loss to the Buffalo Bills.
NFL
247Sports

Tua Tagovailoa injury update: Miami Dolphins QB to return Oct. 17 against Jacksonville Jaguars

The Miami Dolphins placed quarterback Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve last week after suffering a rib injury during week two’s loss to the Buffalo Bills. The team plans to activate Tagovailoa and start him Oct. 17 against the Jacksonville Jaguars in London, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter. Jacoby Brissett will continue to start in his absence.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NFL Teams
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
NFL Teams
Indianapolis Colts
NFL Teams
Miami Dolphins
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Buffalo Bills
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
The Spun

Steelers Expected To Sign Former Cowboys 1st Round Pick

It looks like it is officially Taco Tuesday in Pittsburgh. According to NFL Network’s Aditi Kinkhabwala, the Pittsburgh Steelers are expected to add former Dallas Cowboys defensive end Taco Charlton to their practice squad. Charlton is currently in the Steel City for a physical. Charlton, who was a first round...
NFL
Elite Daily

So, Patrick Mahomes Kissed Brittany Matthews Mid-Game And I’m In Love

Patrick Mahomes and Brittany Matthews’ relationship could not be any sweeter, and this latest video of their mid-game kiss is proof. On Sept. 19, when the Kansas City Chiefs played against the Baltimore Ravens at M&T Bank Stadium, Mahomes took a quick break from the game to show his fiancée some love. Luckily, someone captured the moment on video, and Matthews shared it to her Instagram (it’s the second slide in the carousel below). No surprise, it racked up almost 200,000 likes.
NFL
saturdaydownsouth.com

Deion Sanders' son celebrates touchdown with his dad's signature dance

Deion Sanders must be having the time of his life, coaching his son Shedeur at Jackson State this season. On Saturday, against Alabama A&M, the Tigers are routing their opponents, leading 61-15 midway through the fourth quarter. Shedeur scored a touchdown in the game and then broke out a familiar...
NFL
The Spun

Mike Tomlin Has 1-Word Response To Ben Roethlisberger Question

Some would argue the Ben Roethlisberger era in Pittsburgh not only should, but needs to come to an end. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin disagrees. Roethlisberger, 35, has been wildly ineffective through four games this season. He’s completed 64.1 percent of his throws for 1,033 yards and four touchdowns with four picks. The stats don’t quite tell the full story, though.
NFL
FanSided

Chicago Bears trade quarterback Andy Dalton in these 2 deals

It is officially a new era for the Chicago Bears. Just two days after reiterating that Andy Dalton was his starter when healthy, head coach Matt Nagy turned the tables. On Wednesday, Nagy confirmed that Justin Fields would be the team’s starting quarterback going forward. It was a move that came far too late, and many believe Nagy’s hand may have been forced.
NFL
The Spun

Report: There’s Only 1 Trade Suitor For Deshaun Watson

The Houston Texans don’t appear to plan on playing Deshaun Watson this season. The superstar quarterback continues to want out. A trade is complicated, of course, considering Watson’s situation. He’s been accused of sexual misconduct by more than 20 women. While Watson remains eligible to play, it’s possible – likely, even – that teams are hesitant to make a move for him.
NFL
AllDolphins

AllDolphins

Miami, FL
165
Followers
681
Post
15K+
Views
ABOUT

AllDolphins is a FanNation channel dedicated to coverage of the Miami Dolphins

Comments / 0

Community Policy