Kara Swisher: Facebook is 'amplifying and weaponizing' hate

NBC News
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKara Swisher, co-founder, Recode, talks about the role that Facebook plays in the spread of misinformation and radicalization. Oct. 3, 2021.

www.nbcnews.com

Best Life

Never Accept a Friend Request Before Checking These 3 Things, Expert Warns

It's always exciting to get a new friend request on Facebook, and whether you recognize the person or not, you might be inclined to accept the invitation. Maybe their name sounds familiar or they have a friendly face, or perhaps you figure there's no harm in making a new virtual acquaintance. But Facebook warns that you shouldn't accept a friend request until you've checked a few things in particular. To see what you need to look out for before "accepting" a new Facebook friend, read on.
INTERNET
Reuters

Whistleblower says Facebook put profit before reining in hate speech

(Reuters) - A Facebook Inc whistleblower on Sunday accused the social media giant of repeatedly prioritizing profit over clamping down on hate speech and misinformation, and said her lawyers have filed at least eight complaints with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Frances Haugen, who worked as a product manager...
INTERNET
The Atlantic

It’s Not Misinformation. It’s Amplified Propaganda.

One Sunday morning in July of last year, a message from an anonymous account appeared on “Bernie or Vest,” a Discord chat server for fans of Senator Bernie Sanders. It contained an image of Shahid Buttar, the San Francisco activist challenging House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in the 2020 congressional runoff, and offered explicit instructions for how to elevate the hashtag #PelosiMustGo to the nationwide Trending list on Twitter. “Shahid Says…,” read the large print, “Draft some tweets with #PelosiMustGo—don’t forget to capitalize #EachWord. Don’t use more than two hashtags—otherwise you’ll be marked as spam.” The call to action urged people to start posting at noon Pacific time, attach their favorite graphics, and like and retweet other Buttar supporters’ contributions.
INTERNET
PBS NewsHour

Journalist Kara Swisher’s Brief But Spectacular take on Big Tech power, responsibility

More than 20 years ago, Kara Swisher decided to leave The Washington Post to cover the internet full time — a decision that made her one of the most respected and feared journalists holding the tech world accountable. She's now the host of The New York Times podcast "Sway" and the Vox podcast "Pivot." She offers us her Brief But Spectacular take on power and responsibility within tech.
ENTERTAINMENT
Variety

Claire Foy to Play Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg in ‘Doomsday Machine’ Series

“The Crown” alum Claire Foy will play Facebook’s Chief Operating Officer Sheryl Sandberg in a scripted series adaptation based on Sheera Frenkel and Cecilia Kang’s New York Times bestselling book “An Ugly Truth: Inside Facebook’s Battle for Domination.” The drama, entitled “Doomsday Machine,” hails from Anonymous Content (“Spotlight,” “Mr. Robot”) and wiip (“Mare of Easttown”), who recently closed a deal with Foy. The show will lift the veil on the relationship between Mark Zuckerberg and Sandberg and the obstacles Facebook has faced on its relentless quest for growth. Several journalists will serve as consultants to ensure the plot’s accuracy. The series spans...
TV & VIDEOS
CBS News

Whistleblower: Facebook is misleading the public on progress against hate speech, violence, misinformation

Her name is Frances Haugen. That is a fact that Facebook has been anxious to know since last month when an anonymous former employee filed complaints with federal law enforcement. The complaints say Facebook's own research shows that it amplifies hate, misinformation and political unrest—but the company hides what it knows. One complaint alleges that Facebook's Instagram harms teenage girls. What makes Haugen's complaints unprecedented is the trove of private Facebook research she took when she quit in May. The documents appeared first, last month, in the Wall Street Journal. But tonight, Frances Haugen is revealing her identity to explain why she became the Facebook whistleblower.
INTERNET
98.1 KHAK

Iowa Native Says Facebook Profiting Off Hate and Misinformation

An Iowa native made quite the media splash on Sunday as she revealed that when Facebook was forced to make a choice between profits and the public good, they choose money every time. WHO reports that France Haugen, a native of Iowa City, was identified by 60 Minutes as the woman who filed complaints with federal authorities that the company's own research shows that Facebook magnifies hate and misinformation.
INTERNET
The Oregonian

‘Facebook, over and over again, has shown it chooses profit over safety.’ Whistleblower says the company ‘magnifies hate and misinformation’ to sell ads

NEW YORK (AP) — A data scientist who was revealed Sunday as the Facebook whistleblower says that whenever there was a conflict between the public good and what benefited the company, the social media giant would choose its own interests. Frances Haugen was identified in a “60 Minutes” interview Sunday...
NFL
Minnesota Spokesman-Recorder

Facebook’s scandals, outage adds to users’ love-hate relationship

When Facebook was down for most of the day on Oct. 4, 2021, did you miss it, were you relieved, or some of both? Social scientists have compiled an expansive body of research that shows how people have come to develop a love-hate relationship with the social media giant with nearly 3 billion users.
INTERNET
cbs19news

Expert explains how Facebook's algorithm can spread hate, conspiracy

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (CBS19 NEWS) -- A local social media expert explains just how dangerous he thinks Facebook is. Dr. Siva Vaidhyanathan, a professor of Media Studies at the University of Virginia, says the company disconnects people and undermines democracy. He wrote about this extensively in his book “Anti Social Media.”
INTERNET
techxplore.com

EU says Facebook, YouTube remove less hate speech

The EU said Thursday that Facebook and YouTube took down less of the hate speech reported to them in 2021 than 2020 as pressure mounts to impose tighter regulation on social media platforms. The EU's annual review of social media platforms that have signed up to its voluntary hate speech...
WORLD
KTRE

Better East Texas: Facebook must improve regulation of hateful, harmful content

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - Liberals and conservatives alike are jumping on the bandwagon calling for reform of Facebook and other social media sites following the deliver of thousands of internal documents from a former Facebook employee. While no one is surprised on some of the behind-the-curtain communications, there are some...
INTERNET

