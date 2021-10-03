CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syria’s Assad calls Jordan’s king amid thaw in relations

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II received a call on Sunday from Syrian President Bashar Assad, the first conversation between the two leaders after a decade of strain over Syria’s civil war. The call comes amid efforts aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries, which are facing...

#King Abdullah#Diplomatic Relations#Ap#Syrian#Jordanian#Sana#Arab#Egyptian
