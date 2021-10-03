Jared Gordon explains his call out of Paddy Pimblett after split decision win at UFC Fight Night 193
LAS VEGAS – Jared Gordon pulled out a tough victory on Saturday and explained his reasons for calling out UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett. Gordon (18-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC) took on Joe Solecki (11-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC) on the final prelim bout of UFC Fight Night 193 and emerged victorious in a close split decision by earning favor from two of the three judges with scores of 29-28, while his opponent earned the same score from the dissenting judge.mmajunkie.usatoday.com
