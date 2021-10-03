CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
UFC

Jared Gordon explains his call out of Paddy Pimblett after split decision win at UFC Fight Night 193

By Matthew Wells, Ken Hathaway
USA Today
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLAS VEGAS – Jared Gordon pulled out a tough victory on Saturday and explained his reasons for calling out UFC newcomer Paddy Pimblett. Gordon (18-4 MMA, 6-3 UFC) took on Joe Solecki (11-3 MMA, 3-1 UFC) on the final prelim bout of UFC Fight Night 193 and emerged victorious in a close split decision by earning favor from two of the three judges with scores of 29-28, while his opponent earned the same score from the dissenting judge.

mmajunkie.usatoday.com

Comments / 0

Related
ufc.com

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs Walker Results

UFC returns to UFC APEX with a thrilling light heavyweight contenders’ bout that will see No. 5 ranked Thiago Santos battle No. 10 Johnny Walker. Also, No. 14 ranked middleweight Kevin Holland takes on Kyle Daukaus in the co-main event. UFC FIGHT NIGHT: SANTOS vs. WALKER will take place Saturday,...
UFC
thebodylockmma.com

UFC Fight Night 193 Predictions: Joe Solecki vs. Jared Gordon odds, analysis

Solecki: -130 (MyBookie) Solecki is the epitome of a wrestle-boxer. He is a wrestler by trade but has some real heat in his hands. Solecki also has great cardio and is defensively sound on both on the feet and mat. He averages 2.7 significant strikes per minute while only absorbing an impressive .8. Again though, wrestling is what separates Solecki. He averages 2.4 takedowns per fight; and, once he secures the takedown, the round or fight will likely end with him on top. Solecki will shoot a double or single leg, explode with his hips, and look to land in an advantageous position. He keeps his chest close to his opponent, smothers them on the ground, and hunts the choke. I say choke, not submission, because all 7 of Solecki’s submission wins have come by choke. The man squeezes his opponent’s neck like an anaconda with its prey.
UFC
AFP

Fury knocks out Wilder to retain WBC crown in heavyweight classic

Tyson Fury retained his WBC heavyweight crown on Saturday with a spectacular 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder as their trilogy fight delivered a boxing classic. In an epic battle in front of 15,820 fans at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, both fighters were knocked down on multiple occasions in a contest full of improbable twists and turns as the two rivals traded blows. Fury looked to have gained the upper hand after flooring Wilder in the third round, only for the 35-year-old from Alabama to respond with two knockdowns of Fury that had the English champion clinging on desperately in the fourth. But it was the bigger, heavier Fury -- landing the cleaner and more damaging blows -- who finished the stronger, and the champion had Wilder down once again in the 10th with a right hook.
COMBAT SPORTS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jared Gordon
wrestlingrumors.net

AEW Officially Signs Another Former WWE Star

Pen to paper. AEW has done a lot of good things since its inception less than three years ago. Possibly the most important thing, at least in the eyes of wrestlers, is offer a new place for talent to go. It has been missing for a long time now and AEW has filled a role. That is on display again, as another former WWE star has been signed to a contract with AEW.
WWE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ufc Fight Night#Split Decision#Combat#Mma
fullpresscoverage.com

WWE Must Retire The WWE Women’s Tag Team Championships

WWE seems intent on destroying their own women’s tag team division. I want nothing more than a rich, developed, secondary title for the female wrestlers of WWE. Frankly, they’re too talented not to have multiple prizes to fight over. There has never been a better time in WWE history for their women’s division. It is deep, it has characters, it has absolute talent. Of course, it made sense for WWE to create the Women’s Tag Team Championships in 2019. They had too much talent on hand not to.
NFL
bjpenndotcom

Zhang Weili reflects on Rose Namajunas’ ‘better dead than red’ comments: ‘It’s not a good thing to mix sport with politics’

Zhang Weili and Rose Namajunas’ first encounter at UFC 261 in April became a lot more political than anticipated. Ahead of the strawweight title clash, Namajunas gave an interview to Lithuanian media where she expressed her thoughts on her background along with Zhang’s ultimately leading to her “better dead than red” comments.
UFC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Mixed Martial Arts
NewsBreak
UFC
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
stillrealtous.com

Former WWE Star Says He Could Manhandle Brock Lesnar With Ease

Brock Lesnar has spent his career dominating opponents, and he’s considered by many to be one of the most intimidating individuals on the planet. However, it seems that former WWE Intercontinental Champion Ryback isn’t intimidated by Brock as he recently posted the following tweet claiming that he could “manhandle” The Beast.
WWE
ESPN

Holly Holm out of UFC Fight Night main event against Norma Dumont, Aspen Ladd likely replacement, sources say

Former UFC bantamweight champion Holly Holm has been forced to withdraw from a featherweight main event against Norma Dumont on Oct. 16, sources told ESPN on Wednesday. The UFC is working on finalizing 26-year-old Aspen Ladd as a replacement to fight Dumont in the UFC Fight Night main event, sources said. Once signed, the bout is expected to remain a five-round, 145-pound featherweight contest. The Fight Night event will take place at the UFC's Apex facility in Las Vegas.
UFC
USA Today

Aspen Ladd plans to 'remind people' at UFC Fight Night 193 after career-long layoff

Aspen Ladd’s long wait to return to the octagon is scheduled to come to an end Saturday at UFC Fight Night 193. Ladd (9-1 MMA, 4-1 UFC) hasn’t seen action since December 2019 due to injury. She was supposed to come back in July, but Macy Chiasson (7-1 MMA, 5-1 UFC) aggravated an injury on fight day that forced the matchup to be postponed.
UFC
Radar Online.com

Boxer Roy Jones Jr. Sued For $350,000 Over 2020 Mike Tyson Fight

Professional boxer Roy Jones Jr. is accused of refusing to pay up on commissions owed stemming from his bout with Mike Tyson. According to court documents obtained by Radar, a woman named Mercedes Ganon is suing Jones for breach of contract. Ganon claims in May 2020, Jones entered into an oral agreement with her and her partner to provide services for Jones relating to his scheduled fight with Tyson.
CARSON, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy