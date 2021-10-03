CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Middle East

Syria’s Assad calls Jordan’s king amid thaw in relations

KSNT
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAMMAN, Jordan (AP) — Jordan’s King Abdullah II received a call on Sunday from Syrian President Bashar Assad, the first conversation between the two leaders after a decade of strain over Syria’s civil war. The call comes amid efforts aimed at boosting cooperation between the two countries, which are facing...

www.ksnt.com

Comments / 0

Related
Beaumont Enterprise

Syria's Assad allows exiled uncle to return to avoid prison

BEIRUT (AP) — President Bashar Assad allowed his exiled uncle back into Syria to avoid serving a four-year prison term in France, where he had spent more than 30 years, a Syrian pro-government newspaper reported late Friday. Rifaat Assad's lawyer confirmed his client has left France, denying he fled French...
MIDDLE EAST
Foreign Policy

Biden’s Inaction on Syria Risks Normalizing Assad—and His Crimes

From gassing sleeping towns and bombing hospitals, schools, and bakeries to employing yearslong starvation sieges and using crematoriums to conceal the mass murder of prison populations, Syrian President Bashar al-Assad’s regime has spared nothing in its brutal pursuit of survival over the past decade. When men, women, and children took...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iranian FM in Beirut discusses 'positive' Iran-Saudi talks

Iran’s foreign minister said he discussed with officials in Beirut Thursday the “positive” effects of ongoing talks between Iran and Saudi Arabia, and blamed foreign troops based in the Middle East for regional instability. Hossein Amir-Abdollahian is on his first visit to Lebanon since taking his post after Iran’s presidential elections this summer. He arrived in Beirut late Wednesday from Moscow. He said nuclear talks to revive Tehran’s now-tattered 2015 accord with world powers, stalled since June, will resume soon.“We have positively evaluated the continuation of Iranian-Saudi negotiations,” Amir-Abdollahian told reporters after meeting Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, referring to...
MIDDLE EAST
hawaiitelegraph.com

Jordan rejects reports on king's overseas properties

Amman [Jordan] October 4 (ANI/Xinhua): Jordan's Royal Hashemite Court on Monday rejected media reports about overseas properties owned by King Abdullah II, saying they "included inaccuracies and distorted and exaggerated the facts."A statement published by the court said it is no secret that King Abdullah owns some apartments and residences in the United States and Britain, while this is neither unusual nor improper.
MIDDLE EAST
IN THIS ARTICLE
#King Abdullah#Diplomatic Relations#Ap#Syrian#Jordanian#Sana#Arab#Egyptian
Rebel Yell

Chemical weapons | Syria called for Bashar al-Assad to allow inspections

(The Hague) The member states of the Executive Council of the Organization for the Prohibition of Chemical Weapons (OPCW) called on Syria on Monday to let inspectors on its soil. Posted on Oct 4, 2021 at 1:49 pm. They believe Damascus continues to violate its obligations to verify the possible...
MIDDLE EAST
Union Leader

While his country struggles, Jordan's King Abdullah secretly splurges

While billions of dollars in American aid poured into Jordan over the past decade, a secret stream of money was flowing in the opposite direction as the country's ruler, King Abdullah II, spent millions on extravagant homes in the United States. Using an extensive network of offshore accounts that disguised...
MIDDLE EAST
Miami Herald

Jordan’s king denies impropriety in luxury home purchases

Jordan’s King Abdullah II on Monday denied any impropriety in his purchase of luxury homes abroad, citing security needs for keeping quiet about the transactions that are reportedly worth more than $100 million. He said no public funds were used. But in a sign the Royal Palace was concerned by...
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Syria
News Break
Politics
Country
Lebanon
NewsBreak
Middle East
Reuters

DLA Piper will guide Jordan's King Abdullah on media matters

(Reuters) - DLA Piper will provide legal services to Jordan's King Abdullah II on matters associated with media coverage of him, according to a contract the U.S. Justice Department publicly disclosed on Thursday. The global law firm's contract was released under the federal Foreign Agents Registration Act, which requires law...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Iran FM says more talks needed with rival Saudi Arabia

Iran’s foreign minister said Friday that more talks with regional archrival Saudi Arabia are needed for Tehran and Riyadh to improve ties but that negotiations so far have been heading in the right direction. The comments by Iran s top diplomat, Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, came on the last day of his two-day visit to Lebanon. He had earlier said that talks so far with the kingdom had gone a “good distance.” He declined to offer details, saying only that the two sides have reached “specific results and understandings” that would be announced at the right time. “We are in the...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

'Nothing secretive' about Jordan king's real estate, FM says

Jordan’s foreign minister on Thursday pushed back against a report that the country’s monarch, King Abdullah II, went out of his way to hide the purchase of more than a dozen luxury homes worth more than $106 million, saying there was "nothing secretive” about the transactions.Ayman Safadi also told The Associated Press that none of the billions of dollars of international aid the kingdom has received over the years were used to fund the purchases, and that strict safeguards are in place to prevent any abuses.“Any insinuation that the financing of those properties came through illegal manners is also...
REAL ESTATE
AFP

US envoy on Yemen returns as UN drops abuse probe

The US envoy on Yemen on Friday started a fresh peace bid that includes a stop in Saudi Arabia, which succeeded in scuttling a UN-backed probe into abuses in the conflict. "We remain deeply concerned by credible reporting of human rights violations and abuses in Yemen by all parties to the conflict, including the unlawful recruitment or use of child soldiers, torture, sexual violence and the use of starvation as a weapon of war."
WORLD
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Why do Iraq's elections matter to the world?

Iraq s elections on Sunday come with enormous challenges: Iraq’s economy has been battered by years of conflict, endemic corruption and more recently, the coronavirus pandemic. State institutions are failing, the country’s infrastructure is crumbling. Powerful paramilitary groups increasingly threaten the authority of the state, and hundreds of thousands of people are still displaced from the years of war against the Islamic State group. While few Iraqis expect meaningful change in their day-to-day lives, the parliament elections will shape the direction of Iraq’s foreign policy at a key time in the Middle East including as Iraq is mediating...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

Security forces vote in Iraq's general election

Iraqi security personnel across the country cast their ballots Friday, two days before the rest of the nation votes in parliamentary elections.The vote is being held six months before schedule, in line with a promise made by Prime Minister Mustafa al-Kadhimi when he assumed office in 2020. He is seeking to appease anti-government protesters who rose up in October 2019 in Baghdad and Iraq’s south.Friday's so-called “special voting” two days ahead of the election is meant to free police and soldiers so they can provide security on Election Day. A government advisor for election affairs, Hussein al-Hendawi, said more than 1.5 million security personnel were eligible to vote, as well as 120,126 displaced persons and hundreds of hospital patients and prisoners. There are 3,449 candidates vying for 329 seats in parliament in Sunday’s vote, which will be the fifth held since the fall of Saddam Hussein after the US-led invasion of Iraq in 2003.More than 24 million of Iraq’s estimated 38 million people are eligible to vote.
ELECTIONS
AFP

Iraq: Oil-rich and ravaged by conflict

Iraq, which on Sunday holds legislative elections, is oil-rich but has been ravaged by wars and conflicts since the 1980s. During ancient times, the lands now comprising Iraq were known as Mesopotamia -- meaning land "Between the Rivers", the Tigris and the Euphrates.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy