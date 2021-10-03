Body Found in Orlando Believed To Be Miya Marcano

View more in
Orlando, FL
WESH
Officials identify man, woman shot at Holly Hill gun range as part of 'suicide pact'
DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — On Friday, officials released more information on a "suicide pact" shooting that killed a woman and injured a man. Holly Hill police identified the couple as 21-year-old Ayadilis Chalas and 23-year-old Alec Matthew Almanzar. Police say they lived together in Ormond Beach. Police say the couple...
Click10.com
Video shows incident leading to firing of Miami’s powerful police couple
MIAMI – Miami’s most powerful police couple, Deputy Chief Ronald Papier and Little Havana Comdr. Nerly Papier, are fighting to get their jobs back just as Miami Chief Art Acevedo is protecting his. Attorney Robert Harris said surveillance video shows Nerly Papier when she was on her way to work...
Stormy Saturday In South Florida
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a cloudy Saturday morning in South Florida but more sun is expected to break through the cloud cover later in the morning. That bit of sunshine will help to fire up storms, first impacting the Southwest Florida Coast and the Everglades. Then, storms will track towards the east coast into Miami-Dade and Broward beginning at 2 pm. Scattered storms are expected through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours with a slight chance for isolated strong to severe storms. South Florida remains to the south of a stalling cold front this weekend. So, another stormy afternoon is possible on Sunday. Drier air will arrive on Monday and last through Tuesday. Tropical moisture returns by midweek. Also, warm temperatures are in the forecast every afternoon with highs near 90 degrees this Saturday and Sunday. Then the upper-80s through the new week.
cbslocal.com
Most Orange County Beaches Under 'Soft Closure' Orders
Jake Reiner reports from Newport Beach where crews continue to clean up oil leaked into coastal waters last weekend. Beachgoers are allowed to enjoy the sun and sand, but officials are still prohibiting people from getting in the water.
WSVN-TV
7News bids farewell to anchor Diana Diaz after 23 years
NORTH BAY VILLAGE, FLA. (WSVN) - After 23 years, the 7News family is saying goodbye to Today in Florida anchor Diana Diaz as she starts a new chapter of her life. Thursday marks her last day on air. Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not...
5 Unsafe Places To Avoid In Chicago.
Chicago is one of the largest and most vibrant cities in the United States. Unfortunately, Chicago has a very high violent crime rate; violent crimes include murders, abductions, assaults, and more. On the other hand, property crimes include burglary, theft, and more.
Chicago Firefighter Michael Pickering Dies Of COVID-19
CHICAGO (CBS) — A Chicago firefighter has died after contracting COVID-19, the fourth such active-duty COVID death in the department. Michael Pickering, 45, joined the Chicago Fire Department in 2003 and was last assigned to Engine 29 in the Bridgeport neighborhood. Michael Pickering (CFD) He has an adult son and two teenaged daughters, fire department spokesman Larry Langford said. Funeral arrangements are pending.
Gabby Petito: Florida police say no phones located in van, no campsite found: LIVE UPDATES
'Justice for Gabby' banners fly over Laundrie home. Brian Laundrie manhunt: Leading attorneys weigh in on case tied to Gabby Petito homicide. Brian Laundrie’s best bet is to surrender safely to police so his defense team can get to work in court, a top U.S. defense attorney told Fox News, as a manhunt is underway for the Florida fugitive wanted on a federal debit card fraud charge following the death of fiancée Gabby Petito.
blavity.com
Woman Identifies Herself As Brittany Renee Williams, 7-Year-Old Who Went Missing 20 Years Ago
A woman identifying herself as Brittany Renee Williams, the 7-year-old girl who went missing in Virginia 21 years ago, has come forward saying she has the DNA proof to confirm her identity. Now located in Fort Wayne, Indiana, she goes by the name Kaylynn Stevenson, NBC 12 reports. Prior to...
wbtw.com
Baby found with 3 bodies at North Carolina hotel; death investigation underway
DUNN, N.C. (WNCN) — A baby was found with three bodies Tuesday at a hotel near downtown Dunn, North Carolina. The bodies were found at the Seven Day Motor Inn located at the intersection of E. Cumberland Street and N. Wilmington Avenue, Interim Police Chief Clark White said. The child,...
talesbuzz.com
Florida Couple Thinks They Captured Brian Laundrie In Their Selfie From Campsite
While authorities (and Dog The Bounty Hunter of course) continue to track down Brian Laundrie, a Florida couple has shared what could be the last image of the fugitive anyone has. Those following the case know the Laundrie family has now admitted to having gone camping with their son in...
Gabby Petito's Chilling Last Text Message To Mum Revealed
The last text message sent by missing blogger Gabby Petito to her mum has been unsealed. Gabby has been missing since since 27th August after embarking on a road trip with her fiancé Brian Laundrie. The Florida resident was reported missing two weeks later on 11th September. According to a...
Click10.com
Rapper WizDaWizard found dead in Hallandale Beach
HALLANDALE BEACH, Fla. – Hallandale Beach police are investigating after a South Florida rapper was found dead in front of a home early Friday morning. While police have not confirmed his identity, people at the scene and on social media say that the victim was Wisdom Williams, a Broward County artist who had ties to Kodak Black and went by the stage name WizDaWizard.
