Body Found in Orlando Believed To Be Miya Marcano

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It’s a cloudy Saturday morning in South Florida but more sun is expected to break through the cloud cover later in the morning. That bit of sunshine will help to fire up storms, first impacting the Southwest Florida Coast and the Everglades. Then, storms will track towards the east coast into Miami-Dade and Broward beginning at 2 pm. Scattered storms are expected through the rest of the afternoon and evening hours with a slight chance for isolated strong to severe storms. South Florida remains to the south of a stalling cold front this weekend. So, another stormy afternoon is possible on Sunday. Drier air will arrive on Monday and last through Tuesday. Tropical moisture returns by midweek. Also, warm temperatures are in the forecast every afternoon with highs near 90 degrees this Saturday and Sunday. Then the upper-80s through the new week.

FLORIDA STATE ・ 19 HOURS AGO