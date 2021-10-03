CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Canton, OH

Straight Talk: Red flags for home security purchases

Canton Repository
 6 days ago

Better Business Bureau serving Canton Region and Greater West Virginia offers tips and advice for consumers to avoid fraudulent practices. Millions of homeowners seek to secure their homes, families, and belongings with a home security system (often called a burglar alarm). Better Business Bureau has received numerous inquiries from people researching security system companies.

