A 15-year-old girl died of COVID-19 on the day she was due to get her vaccine

A 15-year-old girl from the United Kingdom died of COVID-19 on the day she was due to get her vaccine, her family said.

Jorja Halliday, from Portsmouth, died at the Queen Alexandra hospital on Tuesday, four days after having tested positive for the virus.

She had canceled her vaccine appointment because she was isolating.

Jorja's mother, Tracey Halliday, said that the high school student was a "loving girl" with lots of friends, an aspiring musician, and a talented kickboxer.

"She was very active, she liked to go out and spend time with her friends and loved spending time with her brothers and sisters," said Ms. Halliday, according to The Guardian.

"Growing up, she turned into a beautiful young lady, always wanting to help others, always there for everybody. It's heart-wrenching because your kids are always meant to outlive you, and that's the one thing I can't get over."

Ms. Halliday said that Jorja, who had no underlying health conditions, had developed flu-like symptoms before taking a PCR test that gave a positive result.

The teenager's symptoms continued to worsen and by Monday she couldn't eat because her throat hurt, at which point she was given antibiotics.

A doctor admitted her to hospital because her heart rate was "double what it should have been."

"They realized how serious it was and I was still allowed to touch her, hold her hand, hug her, and everything else," said Ms. Halliday.

"They did allow me that. I'm at the point where I can't comprehend that it's happened.

"I was with her the whole time. They tried to put her on a ventilator to give her body a chance to recover. Her heart rate didn't stabilize. Her heart couldn't take the strain. They worked as well as I think they could medically but were unable to save her.

"She had the best of care, I know that they did everything they could to save her."

As of October 3, over 159,000 people in the UK have died of COVID-19.