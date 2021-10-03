CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
North Carolina board passes strict rules for teaching race

By Associated Press
wpde.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — A North Carolina school board has passed a policy preventing Critical Race Theory in its classrooms after county commissioners threatened to withhold nearly $8 million in funding. The News & Observer of Raleigh reports Johnston County teachers could be disciplined or fired if they teach that...

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
IN THIS ARTICLE
