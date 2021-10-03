North Carolina board passes strict rules for teaching race

Together with Jeff Malarney, a partner with the North Carolina law firm of Malarney & McCown, PLLC, attorneys at Greenspoon Marder LLP, a full-service national law firm with a strong presence in the timeshare industry, the American Resort Development Association, and the NCREC advocated to update the state’s timeshare statute to include provisions that regulate timeshare transfer (“exit”) activity, identifying that most exit companies charge exorbitant upfront service fees, yet do not provide the advertised safe or legal exit, and merely instruct owners to default on their financial obligations to timeshare developers. Notably, NCREC also discovered that timeshare owners rarely receive the advertised “money-back guarantee” and often suffer adverse financial consequences such as damaged credit and tax liability.
