CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

U.S. Democrats to pare climate, social spending; no clear target

By Susan Cornwell
Reuters
Reuters
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2WEUPR_0cFlK6jQ00

WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Congressional Democrats face the hard work of paring back the White House’s sweeping infrastructure and social agenda in the week ahead, but have yet to agree on a target size for their multi-trillion dollar spending bill.

Democrats saidhere Friday that their sweeping bill intended to bolster the social safety net and fight climate change will need to be trimmed from a $3.5 trillion goal, perhaps to closer to $2 trillion, following a visit by the president to Capitol Hill to sell his agenda.

But they have come no closer to agreement on that figure over the weekend.

Progressive Democratic Senator Bernie Sanders, chairman of the Senate Budget Committee, told ABC News Sunday that $3.5 trillion “should be a minimum. But I accept there is going to have to be give and take.”

Moderate Democrat Joe Manchin said his top line for the package is $1.5 trillion, while fellow moderate Krysten Sinema has not committed publicly to a number.

Addressing Manchin’s $1.5 trillion limit, the influential chair of the 95-member Congressional Progressive Caucus, Representative Pramila Jayapal, told CNN Sunday: “That’s not gonna happen. Because that’s too small to get our priorities in. So, it’s gonna be somewhere between 1.5 and 3.5 (trillion dollars).”

Biden, who has said he will “work like hell” to get the legislative package passed, travels to Michigan on Tuesday to rally support for it, the White House said Sunday. Michigan has a congressional delegation that in some ways represents the broad scope of the Democratic party, from moderate Representative Elissa Slotkin to progressive Representative Rashida Tlaib.

Howell, Michigan, where the president will visit, is in Slotkin’s district.

Some Democrats will inevitably be disappointed, a senior White House official said Sunday.

“People will not get everything they want, that is the art of legislating, but the goal here is to get both bills, and we’re going to fight until we get both bills,” Cedric Richmond, director of the White House Office of Public Engagement, said on NBC’s “Meet the Press” Sunday.

After earlier agreeing at moderates’ urging to hold a House vote last week on a $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed the Senate in an August bipartisan vote, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi canceled the vote Friday at the urging of progressives who want both bills to move in unison.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said on Sunday the goal is to get both the infrastructure and social spending bills done in the next month. Congress also needs to act in the next month to save the federal government from a catastrophic debt default.

Republicans flatly oppose the social spending bill and mocked the Democrats’ decision to cancel the infrastructure vote last week. “You saw last week an epic collapse of President Biden’s agenda, but they’re not going to stop there,” House Republican whip Steve Scalise told Fox News’ “Sunday Morning Futures.”

Tensions remain high among Democrats. Sinema on Saturday slammed party leadership for delaying the vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package, saying the decision was “inexcusable” and eroded trust. That vote should be held “well before” Oct. 31, Pelosi said Saturday.

Both Jayapal and another prominent progressive, Representative Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, said Sunday that one way to trim the social spending plan would be to fund some programs for a shorter time period than originally envisaged.

But they both also suggested the proposals to fight climate change were not negotiable.

Democrats have limited time to reach agreement on the larger bill, as they face several other deadlines in the weeks ahead.

The most critical comes first. The Treasury Department has warned it will be unable to pay its bills by around Oct. 18 unless Congress acts to raise or suspend the $28.4 trillion debt limit. That could trigger a historic debt default that would take a heavy toll on the United States and world economies.

Comments / 26

ch
6d ago

Shutdowns are no big deal and no one is really harmed. It definitely will not harm real Americans. Government employees may have to work without pay, or get jobs outside of government, but that is a good thing. What ever it costs, it will be worth it to shut down Biden's agenda to destroy America.

Reply(2)
21
I got thisssss
6d ago

Love the way it says BIDENS agenda. The fact is it's Piglosi and the rest of the cockroaches on the left. Obiden couldn't add two plus two....

Reply(1)
14
Toobeornottobe
6d ago

I can only hope that more democrats see the Bernie Sanders bills that will destroy America as we know it.

Reply(1)
23
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Washington State
Decider

Bill Maher Says Lack Of Plan For U.S. Southern Border Crisis Will Sink Democrats On HBO’s ‘Real Time’

Last night on HBO‘s Real Time with Bill Maher, the host lambasted Democrats for lacking a plan to address the U.S. southern border crisis. During the show’s panel discussion with Michael Render, aka Run The Jewels rapper “Killer Mike,” and journalist Robert Costa of The Washington Post, Maher mentioned the stat that 200,000 border crossings occurred in July 2021, the highest America has seen in 21 years, and that “three in 10 of them” were not just from Mexico and Central America but “from around the world.”
IMMIGRATION
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nancy Pelosi
Person
Cedric Richmond
Person
Pramila Jayapal
Person
Rashida Tlaib
Person
Elissa Slotkin
Person
Joe Manchin
Person
Chuck Schumer
Person
Steve Scalise
Person
Bernie Sanders
Washington Post

A golden opportunity for a Republican senator

Reporting on fighting among liberal, conservative and moderate Democrats over the two infrastructure bills has emphasized the unnatural power that the Senate’s 50-50 split has given Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin III (W.Va.) and Kyrsten Sinema (Ariz.) over the outcome. But why has so little been said about the power the split gives any senator? Surely, any ambitious and independent Republican, should one still exist, is afforded the same power. Were Republican Sens. Susan Collins (Maine), Mitt Romney (Utah), Lisa Murkowski (Alaska) or Ben Sasse (Neb.) interested in doing what they were elected to do — legislate — they could join the fray to shape the bills toward things that help their constituents.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Washington Post

Bernie Sanders erupts at Joe Manchin, and a deeper dispute is revealed

We’re finally getting the grand public argument among Democrats that we deserve. With Sen. Bernie Sanders ratcheting up his attacks on Sen. Joe Manchin III over President Biden’s agenda, this is being widely depicted as a window into intraparty tensions over legislative arcana. But the Vermont independent’s broadside also ripped the lid off a deeper dispute — over what kind of economy we have and what it really means to invest in our people.
CONGRESS & COURTS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Moderate Democrats#Treasury Department#U S#The White House#Capitol Hill#Progressive Democratic#Abc News#Cnn#The Democratic Party
Business Insider

Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement condemning the protestors who harassed Sinema in the bathroom, report says

Bernie Sanders declined to join in condemning protestors who confronted Kyrsten Sinema in a bathroom, Axios reported. He wanted to include criticism of Sinema's political position in the statement, the report said. Tensions between Democrats are mounting over President Biden's stalled spending bills. Bernie Sanders refused to sign a statement...
CONGRESS & COURTS
WashingtonExaminer

The end of 'team player' Bernie Sanders?

Democrats praised Sen. Bernie Sanders last year as a “team player” for his efforts to help his former primary rival Joe Biden win the presidency. But in recent days, the Vermont socialist has become increasingly caustic in criticism of his centrist Democratic colleagues in the Senate.
CONGRESS & COURTS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Capitol
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Infrastructure Construction
NewsBreak
Republican Party
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Department of the Treasury
NewsBreak
Democratic Party
Reuters

Reuters

197K+
Followers
220K+
Post
105M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy