North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota 4-H celebrate their organizations in October

Nearly 120 years after the first 4-H club was founded in Clark County, Oho, the organization has branched out its programs, while still staying close to its roots. During National 4-H Week, celebrated Oct. 3-9, clubs across North Dakota, Minnesota and South Dakota, like others across the United States, will celebrate their organization and highlight the opportunities that 4-H offers youth. Clubs often also recruit new members during National 4-H Week.