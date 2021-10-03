Woodhouse Washlands Nature Reserve, Sheffield

Dorothy DeVoti, 84, of Sheffield, died peacefully Friday, Aug. 27, 2021, with her family by her side. Dorothy grew up in Hell’s Kitchen on 9th Avenue in Manhattan, a place she loved, surrounded by her extensive Italian family and all the interest of NYC at a time when kids could play on the streets and explore. She began her working life as an executive secretary in the import-export business. In 1960, she met William DeVoti, and in three months they were married. Together, they had three children; in the midst of this, in 1968, they moved to Sheffield, where they built a house and a beautiful life together. She was a real homesteader, raising goats and children, gardening, and making abundant meals for her family, visiting poets, and friends. She also served on the Sheffield Library Committee.

