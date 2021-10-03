CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Astronomy

How The James Webb Space Telescope Works

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDeepdive into the James Webb Space Telescope. Like a giant space origami story problem. greatly appreciate Dr. John Mather’s time and patience with me. He did a fantastic job of breaking down the design of the telescope. https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/John_C…. ~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~~. GET SMARTER SECTION. NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope. https://www.jwst.nasa.gov/. NASA’s Explore...

CBS News

Photos from NASA's Perseverance rover indicate ancient flash floods on Mars

A new study from the team behind NASA's Perseverance Mars rover reveals that areas of Mars — specifically the Jezero Crater, an area scientists think may hold keys to ancient Martian life — experienced "significant" flash floods that carved the landscape into the rocky wasteland we see today. The team...
Florida Star

Wat-er Find: NASA Rover Discovers How Megafloods Changed Mars’ Surface

New images from NASA’s Mars Perseverance Rover suggest that megafloods took place at the Jezero Crater on the Red Planet’s surface billions of years ago, moving giant rocks and forming large embankments. NASA said in a statement that the new images at Jezero Crater will offer insight into how liquid...
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Origami#3d Models
sciencealert.com

NASA Confirms What They Suspected About Jezero Crater on Mars All Along

Images from Mars reveal how water helped shape the Red Planet's landscape billions of years ago, and provide clues that will guide the search for evidence of ancient life, a study said Thursday. In February, NASA's Perseverance rover landed in Jezero crater, where scientists suspected a long-gone river once fed...
upr.org

Space Dynamics Lab-built telescope aids in accidental discovery of brown dwarf

A telescope built by Space Dynamics Laboratory has led to the discovery of a brown dwarf dubbed “The Accident.”. Citizen scientist Dan Caselden discovered The Accident by luck while sifting through a vast inventory of 19.38 million images. There are only 2,000 known brown dwarfs in our galaxy and The Accident was not on the map because it was different from usual brown dwarfs. It emitted weak signatures, suggesting it is old and yet indicated higher temperatures. Typically brown dwarfs will become dull and cold as they grow older.
The Independent

China lunar mission reveals Moon was volcanically active much later than expected

Volcanic activity was taking place on the Moon more recently than scientists previously believed, according to “young” rock samples brought back from the lunar surface by a Chinese space probe.Lunar basalt rock samples brought back by the Chang’e-5 mission dated back approximately two billion years, while similar samples brought back by earlier space missions dated back at least three billion years.These findings were established by an international team of researchers, including those from the Chinese Academy of Geological Sciences, said a study published in the journal Science on Wednesday.The Chang’e-5 space probe was China’s first since the 1970s to bring...
Inverse

NASA may still rename the controversial Webb Telescope. Here's how.

NASA's opaque decision not to reconsider renaming the James Webb Space Telescope, after revelations that its namesake was involved in purges of gay and lesbian government officials in the 1950s, pushed New York State Senator Brad Hoylman to speak up. In a September 30 tweet, the LGBTQ+ state Senator suggested...
kingstonthisweek.com

Hubble Space Telescope library event rescheduled for Saturday

Kingston Frontenac Public Library has rescheduled its Eye in the Sky: The Hubble Space Telescope event. Originally slated to happen last month, the program is now scheduled for Saturday, Oct. 9, at 2 p.m. on Zoom. The library said anyone who had registered for either event format in September has...
WANE-TV

NASA telescope inspires Space Day at Science Central

FORT WAYNE, Ind. (WANE) – Science Central is celebrating the launch of a new NASA telescope with Space Day. Space Day is an official NASA event for the James Webb Space Telescope. Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at Science Central, visitors have an opportunity to learn about the telescope’s capabilities and how NASA plans to utilize it.
hngn.com

NASA Refuses To Rename Its $10 Billion Technological Marvel; The James Webb Telescope Launches In December

NASA refused to rename its $10 billion technological marvel, the James Webb Telescope, amid ongoing controversy. Decades ago, former NASA administrator James Webb went along with government discrimination against gay and lesbian employees. Earlier this year, 1,200 astronomers and astronomy enthusiasts signed a petition urging NASA to rename the telescope....
scitechdaily.com

NASA’s Webb Space Telescope to Explore Forming Planetary Systems

Researchers will observe more than a dozen protoplanetary systems to gather data about their inner disks – where Earth-like planets may be forming. What was our Solar System like as it was forming billions of years ago? Over time, particles bumped into one another, building ever-larger rocks. Eventually, these rocks got big enough to form planets. We have some basic understanding of planet formation, but we don’t know the details – especially details about the solar system’s early chemical composition, and how it may have changed with time. And how did water make its way to Earth? While we can’t time travel to get the answers, we can detail how other planetary systems are forming right now – and learn quite a lot. Researchers will train one of Webb’s powerful instruments on the inner regions of 17 bright, actively forming planetary systems to begin to build an inventory of their contents. Element by element, they – along with researchers around the world – will be able to uncover what’s present and how the disks’ chemical makeup affects their contents, including planets that may be forming.
Vox

How telescopes make the universe self-aware

A telescope is like a time machine. When astronomers peer out into the vast distances of space, they’re also looking back in time. That’s because faraway light takes a long time to reach us. When light from distant galaxies enters our telescopes, it’s like a fossil of a time long gone.
SpaceRef

Euclid Telescope Ready For Extreme Space Environment

ESA's Euclid mission has reached a new milestone in its development with successful testing of the telescope and instruments showing that it can operate and achieve the required performance in the extreme environment of space. Euclid will study dark energy and dark matter. Whilst these cannot be seen directly by...
