Albert Pujols was placed on the COVID-19 injured list Tuesday after he was feeling under the weather after receiving his second Covid vaccination shot. In a corresponding move, the Dodgers activated Cody Bellinger, who missed eight games with a non-displaced fractured left rib. Manager, Dave Roberts said Pujols, “just didn’t feel good”, but that the 3-time MVP will be reevaluated and could be back as soon as today.

MLB ・ 10 DAYS AGO