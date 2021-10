It’s difficult to discuss the whole scope of the radio changes announced by Sportsnet (the Canadian company owned by Rogers, not any of the American networks by that name that will be more familiar to U.S. readers) this week. The company’s release, which started with a “Listen up sports fans!”, was extremely vague, mostly throwing out meaningless marketing-inspired lines like “Whether on live radio or on-demand podcasts, Sportsnet’s new audio content plans replace the traditional radio lineup in Toronto in favour of seasonal, sport-specific and spontaneous programming so that fans can consume the content that matters most to them on their preferred platforms, beginning this Monday, Oct. 4.” The actual implications of this are more complicated, but they come with many exits in Toronto and Vancouver in particular (and perhaps in Calgary as well, but the situation there is less clear).

MLB ・ 9 DAYS AGO