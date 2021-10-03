Pat Caputo: The difference for Michigan is toughness

Nemesis.

In recent years, Michigan football has had more of them than could have possibly been imagined during its glory days.

Ohio State has owned the Wolverines. So has Michigan State, albeit to a lesser degree.

Wisconsin, technically, doesn’t represent a rivalry game. Yet, the Badgers nonetheless exposed the Wolverines as much as any program.

Wisconsin hadn’t just defeated UM regularly, but beat the living you-know-what out the Wolverines physically.

That made Michigan’s 38-17 victory Saturday enormously fulfilling. The Wolverines turned the tables on the Badgers, pounding them into submission at Madison.

In the process, Michigan removed the lingering odor from a nearly disastrous second half vs. Rutgers the previous week.

The Badgers were reeling after a late-game collapse vs. Notre Dame, which figured to make them more dangerous.

But Michigan performed more like it had something to prove than Wisconsin. Michigan’s defense manhandled Wisconsin’s offense. The Badgers couldn’t run the ball at all. Michigan’s offense ran and passed just effectively enough to wear down the Badgers. Quarterback Cade McNamara upgraded his accuracy in the second half, and freshman J.J. McCarthy is intriguing.

The game was billed as rugged as a bare-knuckle fight. In the end, the only bloodied part about the Wolverines was their collective fist. They definitely landed the better shots.

More than any other game, new defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald’s scheme worked. Obviously his arrival, replacing Don Brown, has made a major difference.

What this means in the long run remains difficult to gauge. Michigan isn’t explosive, but certainly hard-nosed. There have been multiple times under Jim Harbaugh, Michigan has lacked an identity.

This edition of the Wolverines seems tough. While that alone doesn’t present a lot of sizzle, it could mean Michigan wins a lot of football games.