My Turn: Where’s the compassion when we need it?

Concord Monitor
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWe are a reactive society. Even amidst a pandemic that has now claimed over 700,000 American lives, our attention span is limited. For a time, last year, our attention was focused upon the plight of nursing home residents and staff, as all congregate settings suffered a devastating human toll from COVID-19. Yet with the miracle of vaccinations dramatically reducing nursing home deaths, challenges facing our most vulnerable citizens are once again out of sight, out of mind.

Related
The Atlantic

Where Is My Mother’s Safety Net?

My dad didn’t believe my mom when she announced that she was leaving him. Desperate, after years spent begging him to accept treatment for a worsening mental illness, she threatened to move out if he didn’t comply with his doctor’s recommendations. “Where will you go?” he asked. A former stay-at-home...
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
Concord Monitor

My Turn: Children need support, not incarceration

As students have returned back to school and federal legislators negotiate key budgetary priorities, conversations around how best to meet the needs of children are at the forefront. It has without a doubt been an unprecedented time for New Hampshire’s children, and the pandemic continues to disrupt key resources, impacting their mental health. A group that is too often ignored in these conversations, however, is New Hampshire’s incarcerated children.
KIDS
Recorder

My Turn: ‘We are all in this together’

Hussain Hamdan’s “My Turn” column on Sept. 22 contains multiple opinions presented as if they are facts. But he got the facts wrong, and he omitted important information that doesn’t support his opinions. First and foremost: while Mr. Hamdan is correct that “people who are vaccinated can still transmit the...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Concord Monitor

My Turn: We need accessible health care, without breaking the bank

The COVID-19 public health crisis has pushed our state to the brink — and we’re not yet out of the woods. From our view on the frontline, the challenges of this pandemic have highlighted the importance of accessible and affordable health care for every resident of New Hampshire. All of us are susceptible to the coronavirus and no one should be without care.
HEALTH SERVICES
Concord Monitor

My Turn: All children need the child tax credit

As Congress draws closer to a deal on the budget reconciliation package, lawmakers from New Hampshire, including Sen. Hassan, are playing an important role. For children and their families in the state, the next few weeks will show whether lawmakers truly understand the economic toll of the pandemic on families and whether an equitable economic recovery can become our shared future.
KIDS
whatsupnewp.com

Just My Opinion: From generation to generation, stories we need to hear

In the early morning, noon, and early evening, they gather around a rectangular table in the dining hall. About 10 or a dozen elderly men, all in rehab at a five-star nursing facility mid-state. That rectangular table is surrounded by several round tables of another 40 women. Most sit in silence, waiting for whatever meal is being served.
SOCIETY
Upworthy

Her Baby Had A Secret. She Learned It On The Day She Died.

Congenital heart defects are the most common birth defect, affecting 1 in 110 babies. Many of them don't show up on an ultrasound. Pulse ox screening could help doctors discover and repair heart defects before they turn deadly. Sounds like a good idea to me. Warning: This is the tragic story of a baby who died. It includes an image of her shortly before her death.
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
leedaily.com

Another $1,400 Stimulus Checks to Social Security Recipients (Updated News)

The cost-of-living of adjustments of Social Security for the year 2022 could be the biggest in many years. But even if the adjustments are done and the amounts are increased on monthly basis it still won’t be enough as said by a group of nonpartisan advocacy of Senior Citizens League. Recently both the house of Representatives and the Senate were sent a letter during this week.
PERSONAL FINANCE
FingerLakes1.com

$1,400 stimulus check for seniors as economic recovery slows: Here’s how it happens

The coronavirus pandemic fueled by the Delta Variant is creating a fall surge that no one wanted to see. Now there are renewed calls for a fourth stimulus check. Making matters worse, millions are out of work still — and jobless claims are continuing to rise. Extra unemployment benefits came to an end in early September, which many thought would mean more workers engaging with the economy. While some have gone back to work — a broader portion of previously unemployed workers have still not found gainful employment.
BUSINESS
arcamax.com

A Baltimore family went to get flu vaccines. Their 4-year-old accidentally walked out with a COVID shot

BALTIMORE — Before heading out the door on the morning of Sept. 18, Victoria and Martin Olivier and their 4-year-old daughter struck a deal. In exchange for good behavior during the family’s pharmacy visit for seasonal flu shots, Colette could expect a sugary treat in her future. So when the Walgreens pharmacist asked “Who wants to go first?” and Colette bravely sprang up to volunteer, her parents felt a wave of relief wash over them.
BALTIMORE, MD
Tara Blair Ball

Thousands of vaccinated people are testing positive for COVID-19 in New York City

With the current rise in vaccinated people testing positive for COVID-19, some might wonder, "Is the vaccine as effective as they say it is?" New York City and many other major cities across the United States have seen a number of fully vaccinated individuals still testing positive for COVID-19. While their symptoms and likelihood of hospitalization have been shown to be significantly decreased if they were vaccinated, many still don't see that as a reason to get vaccinated.
CBS Detroit

Fourth Stimulus Check: Is Another Relief Payment Coming Anytime Soon?

(CBS Detroit) — The pandemic continues, well after COVID first shut down the economy. The Delta variant is driving up case numbers among the unvaccinated. President Biden is instituting stronger efforts to encourage vaccines, as case numbers are felt across certain segments of the economy. Some people have yet to experience any real improvement. Unemployment still exceeds pre-pandemic levels, even with jobs widely available in certain sectors. The federal unemployment bonus ended over a month ago. Millions of people remain short of food and behind on bills, and a fourth stimulus check could help. A few places, including California, have recognized that need for additional help and provided additional payments. But will the Internal Revenue Service (IRS) be sending out another stimulus check in 2021?
BUSINESS
WIVB

Health care workers submitting “mass resignation letters” over state’s vaccine requirement, Republicans say

ALBANY, N.Y. (WIVB) – Republicans in the New York State Senate are warning that vaccine requirements for health care workers could drive many of them to quit, rather than get the shot. By September 27th, with limited exceptions, all staff at New York State’s hospitals and nursing homes will have had to receive at least their first COVID-19 vaccine dose. That deadline is October 7th for other health care workers.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Washington Post

America’s unemployed are sending a message: They’ll go back to work when they feel safe – and well-compensated

The anemic September employment report, with only 194,000 jobs added, illustrates the extent to which the recovery stalled as coronavirus cases surged last month, but it also signals something deeper: America’s unemployed are still struggling with child-care and health issues, and they are reluctant to return to jobs they see as unsafe or undercompensated.
PUBLIC HEALTH

