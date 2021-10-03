CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Louisiana State

'Crumbs:' Federal aid falls short for southwest Louisiana

Middletown Press
 6 days ago

LAKE CHARLES, La. (AP) — Southwest Louisiana leaders say the disaster assistance approved by Congress will be too little to solve the lingering housing crisis and other needs caused by Hurricane Laura, which struck the region more than a year ago. Billions of dollars in federal disaster aid were included...

www.middletownpress.com

Comments / 0

Daily Review

Jeremy Alford: Louisiana waits on Washington for hurricane aid

(Editor's Note: In the days between the time this column was written and Friday, Congress passed a continuing resolution to avoid a government shutdown, and the Senate approved a supplemental funding measure approving $28.6 million in disaster aid, some of which will be headed to Louisiana for hurricane recovery.) Like...
LOUISIANA STATE
KPLC TV

National Guard troops welcomed home to Southwest Louisiana

Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - It was a special homecoming for those who serve our country, as National Guard members made their way back to Southwest Louisiana after being overseas for nearly a year. It was very emotional as friends and family were reunited with their loved ones in uniform...
LOUISIANA STATE
Atlanta Magazine

On fall fairs and longing in southeastern Louisiana

When I was a kid, one of the few salves for the end of the summer and the beginning of another long school year was the St. Tammany Parish Fair in Covington, Louisiana. There was always that sense of anticipation and excitement as the weather cooled and eased into fall, the days growing shorter, a feeling that things were changing.
LOUISIANA STATE
Middletown Press

Wasted COVID vaccine doses in Louisiana swell to 224,000

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Louisiana's problem of wasted COVID-19 vaccine shots continues to balloon, with about 224,000 doses thrown out across the state as health providers can't find enough residents willing to roll up their sleeves. The number of trashed doses has nearly tripled since the end of July,...
LOUISIANA STATE
Louisiana Illuminator

Appeals court dismisses lawsuit in Edwards v. House petition case

A Louisiana appeals court on Wednesday dismissed a lawsuit filed by Gov. John Bel Edwards in response to Republican state legislators who have tried several times to overturn the state’s COVID-19 emergency orders. The Louisiana First Circuit Court of Appeals overturned a ruling by Judge William Morvant, of the 19th Judicial District Court in Baton […] The post Appeals court dismisses lawsuit in Edwards v. House petition case appeared first on Louisiana Illuminator.
U.S. POLITICS
