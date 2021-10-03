What Was Linda Tripp's Job At The White House?

As "Impeachment: American Crime Story" continues to air, the stories of the women at the center of the Clinton-Lewinsky affair are much different than the media portrayed to the public. Though it could be assumed that Monica Lewinsky, one of the show's current producers — and yes, the same former White House intern who made headlines after it was discovered she had been involved in a consensual sexual relationship with then-President Bill Clinton — could have easily vilified the key figures central to her story, the anti-bullying activist has gone on the record about how doing so would be a disservice to all involved. Instead, with Lewinsky's counsel, the show does its best to humanize most of the Clinton scandal's main players, with Linda Tripp (played by actor Sarah Paulson) as the most vivid example of that empathetic take.