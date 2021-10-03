CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baseball

This Date in Baseball

By The Associated Press
 6 days ago

1906 — The Chicago Cubs won their 116th game of 152 played for a winning percentage (.763) since unmatched. The Cubs were 60-15 on the road for an .800 winning percentage. 1925 — Fans saw the unusual spectacle of two managers, both famous hitters, pitch against each other in the season finale. Ty Cobb of the Detroit Tigers threw one perfect inning and George Sisler of the St. Louis Browns worked two scoreless frames in Detroit’s 11-6 victory.

