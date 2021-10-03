CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gardening

Examine landscapes to learn what thrived through summer

Cover picture for the articleI took time to just enjoy my home landscape this last weekend. I put off chores just to take a look at some of my solid garden performers. Here’s what I observed. Coleus has become one of my go-to plants for looking great all summer and still going deep into the fall. Nobody can get bored with its kaleidoscope of colors and various leaf shapes.

