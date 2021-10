Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., told a gathering of religious conservatives on Friday that the faithful need a "baptism of courage" as they encounter new pressures from the left. "I just want to say to you that it's my firm conviction that in this hour, in this time of testing, for our nation and for us as believers, what we need as believers above all is we need a baptism of courage," Hawley said at the Pray Vote Stand Summit in Leesburg, Va.

