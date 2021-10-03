Mississippi riverfront park needs expensive erosion repairs
VICKSBURG, Miss. (AP) — A park next to the Mississippi River in Vicksburg remains closed indefinitely because erosion has created the need for expensive repairs. The city of Vicksburg and Warren County own part of Riverfront Park and split the cost of maintenance and repair, the Vicksburg Post reported. The governments lease part of the land from the family that owns Vicksburg Printing and Publishing Co.www.middletownpress.com
