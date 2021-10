After a litany of fight cancelations, Aspen Ladd finally meets Macy Chiasson and is still eying a fight with Miesha Tate before UFC Vegas 38 goes down this weekend. Ladd, 26, is the #3-ranked fighter in the UFC women’s bantamweight division. In her last Octagon appearance, she was tasked with fighting Yana Kunitskaya and showcased her refined power. The California native is known for her fast hands, and they were on full display in her last fight. After her coach Jim West got her motivated in between rounds, Ladd came out and sparked Kunitskaya. The bantamweight finished the contest and earned the victory with some vicious ground and pound.

UFC ・ 9 DAYS AGO