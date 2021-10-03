Opening reception Sunday for Victoria Byers art show at UUCOB

The Unitarian Universalist Congregation of the Outer Banks (UUCOB) has announced the opening of a new art show featuring the work of Victoria Byers, longtime former owner/operator, along with her husband, of Stop N Shop in Kill Devil Hills. Since selling the store in 2012, she has devoted more time to her watercolor painting and has developed a beautiful, fluid style to her painting of natural subjects. Each piece is set in an antique frame that fits the subject.