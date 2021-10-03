CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sword Art Online’s New Film Coming to Worldwide Audiences

By ridge harripersad
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe latest Sword Art Online movie may be coming to a country near you. This week brought huge news for Sword Art Online (SAO) fans as the anime’s film gets a theatrical release date in multiple regions. American anime entertainment giant, Funimation, announced they are partnering with another U.S.-based giant distributor, Aniplex of America, to bring Sword Art Online The Movie-Progressive-Aria of a Starless Night to theatres around the world. Go giant distributors!

