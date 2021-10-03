Sword Art Online’s New Film Coming to Worldwide Audiences

Funimation has announced a December 3rd theatrical premiere date for the English Dub Adaptation Of Sword Art Online The Movie -Progressive- Aria of a Starless Night. Sword Art Online Progressive: Aria of a Starless Night is an upcoming 2021 Japanese animated science fiction action adventure film based on the Sword Art Online: Progressive light novels written by Reki Kawahara and illustrated by abec, which serve as an expanded retelling of Sword Art Online’s Aincrad storyline. The film is produced by A-1 Pictures and directed by Ayako Kōno, while featuring character designs by Kento Toya and music by Yuki Kajiura. This is the second film after Sword Art Online The Movie: Ordinal Scale of the Sword Art Online series. The film depicts the story of the encounter between Kirito and Asuna, covering the events on Aincrad’s first floor, in particular Asuna’s initial struggle to cope with the realities of her new world.

MOVIES ・ 10 DAYS AGO