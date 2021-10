Champions League is back in action on Paramount+ on Tuesday with American manager Jesse Marsch and RB Leipzig welcoming Brugge to town. We're heading into Matchday 2 of the Champions League group stage, and RB Leipzig will be playing Club Brugge at 3 p.m. ET Tuesday, Sept. 28 at Red Bull Arena. RB Leipzig lost 6-3 to Manchester City two weeks ago. Club Brugge tied PSG 1-1 in their previous Champions League match to earn one point. Right now, RB Leipzig (zero points) is last in Group A, while Club Brugge (one point) is in third place in the group. Recall that only the top two teams in the group will advance to the knockout phase.

UEFA ・ 12 DAYS AGO