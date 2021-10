A bit cooler today with continued showers and a few thunderstorms. Snow will continue in the mountains. Scattered showers and thunderstorms before noon, then isolated showers between noon and 1pm. Some of the storms could produce small hail and gusty winds. Partly sunny, with a high near 52. Breezy, with a west southwest wind 10 to 15 mph increasing to 18 to 23 mph in the afternoon. Winds could gust as high as 33 mph. Chance of precipitation is 30%.

ENVIRONMENT ・ 21 HOURS AGO