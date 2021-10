Shortly before the beginning of the NFL season, Patrick Mahomes was on the cover of our magazine. Why? Because he has spent the last few years transforming into an absolute golf nut. Working rounds into his vacation plans. Chasing aces in Jim Nantz’s backyard. Hoofing 36 a day at Bandon Dunes. The NFL’s most dynamic quarterback grew up playing with his father and has rediscovered a love for the greatest game. When one of the coolest athletes in the world leans into golf as his passion, that’s a good thing for all involved.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO