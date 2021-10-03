Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center announces dates for the December Craft Fair
LUBBOCK, Texas (PRESS RELEASE) — The following is a press release from the City of Lubbock:. The Lubbock Municipal Garden & Arts Center will hold its December Craft Fair on Friday, December 3 and Saturday, December 4, 2021, inside the center at 4215 University Avenue. This event will include more than two dozen artists and craftspeople selling handmade craft items and fine art. Craft Fair hours will be 5:00 p.m. – 9:00 p.m. Friday, December 3; and 9:00 a.m. – 5:00 p.m. Saturday, December 4. Admission is free.
